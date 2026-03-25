Dr. Walter Koroshetz Named to American Parkinson Disease Association Scientific Advisory Board

Renowned neuroscience leader to help evaluate and guide Parkinson's research funding

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is proud to announce that Dr. Walter Koroshetz, a highly respected neurologist, neuroscientist, and former Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Walter Koroshetz

Dr. Koroshetz brings decades of leadership and a deep commitment to advancing neurological research, including significant contributions to Parkinson's disease (PD) initiatives at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). His expertise will help guide APDA's research funding strategy as the organization continues to invest in innovative science aimed at improving the lives of people living with PD and ultimately finding a cure.

"Dr. Koroshetz has been a true champion for Parkinson's disease research," said Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, Chief Mission Officer, APDA. "He has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the people affected by neurologic diseases. We are honored that he has chosen to continue serving the Parkinson's community as a member of APDA's Scientific Advisory Board, and we are excited about the deep expertise he will bring to our process."

APDA's Scientific Advisory Board is composed of leading scientists with diverse expertise across disciplines relevant to Parkinson's disease research. The SAB plays a critical role in APDA's rigorous grant review process, carefully evaluating proposals and identifying the most promising and innovative projects to fund. Now 16 members strong, the SAB represents some of the brightest and most renowned experts in the Parkinson's field.

"The addition of Dr. Koroshetz to APDA's Scientific Advisory Board is tremendously exciting for APDA and for the Parkinson's research community," said Dr. David G. Standaert, MD, PhD, Chair of APDA Scientific Advisory Board, John N. Whitaker Professor and Chair of Neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Medicine. "He has been a driving force behind brain research in the United States and his deep understanding of both basic neuroscience and clinical research, combined with his experience leading large-scale NIH initiatives will be impactful in supporting our efforts to fund the most innovative, high-impact projects. We are proud and excited to welcome him to our SAB and to work together to accelerate discoveries that can change the lives of people with Parkinson's disease."

APDA's research funding strategy has long prioritized funding early-stage investigators—both those new to their careers and those new to Parkinson's research—providing the initial support needed to generate preliminary data and secure larger-scale funding. Through its competitive grant process, applications are reviewed and scored by the SAB based on scientific merit, potential impact, investigator strength, and feasibility. Only the highest-quality proposals are recommended to the APDA Board of Directors for funding.

In addition to its annual grantmaking, APDA's SAB recently demonstrated its responsiveness to the evolving research landscape by supporting a special bridge funding initiative. This effort provided critical funding to select APDA-funded researchers who were facing unexpected funding delays and cuts, enabling them to continue their important work without interruption.

About Dr. Walter Koroshetz

Dr. Walter Koroshetz is a neurologist and neuroscientist who joined NINDS as Deputy Director in 2007 before assuming the role of Director in 2015. He held leadership roles in a number of NIH and NINDS programs including the Accelerated Medicine Partnership in Parkinson's Disease (AMP-PD), Helping to End Addiction Long Term (HEAL) Initiative, the NIH's BRAIN Initiative, NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience, the Traumatic Brain Injury Center collaboration between the NIH intramural and the Uniformed Health Services University, the NIH Office of Emergency Care Research, the Common Fund's Undiagnosed Disease and the Acute to Chronic Pain Transition programs.

Before joining NINDS, Dr. Koroshetz served as Vice Chair of the neurology service and Director of stroke and neurointensive care services at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School (HMS).

To learn more about APDA's research program or to access PD information and support, visit www.apdaparkinson.org, email [email protected], or call 800-223-2732.

Those who want to support APDA's research program and efforts to help everyone impacted by PD can do so by visiting www.apdaparkinson.org/donate.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) by providing the support, education, research, and community that helps everyone impacted by PD live life to the fullest. Through a nationwide grassroots network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, APDA works tirelessly to raise public awareness of this chronic neurologic movement disorder and deliver outstanding patient services, resources, and educational and wellness programs to the approximately one million people living with PD in the United States and their care partners and families. Envisioning a world without PD, APDA's national research program and Centers for Advanced Research aim to provide better treatments and unlock the mysteries of the disease. APDA is also committed to advancing public policy solutions that improve lives and move us toward a cure. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $338 million in its efforts to support the PD community. Learn more at www.apdaparkinson.org.

SOURCE American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc.