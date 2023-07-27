Dr. William Adelman named medical director, CHOC Primary Care Network

ORANGE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Adelman has joined Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) as the new medical director of the CHOC Primary Care Network. He brings more than 20 years of experience in adolescent medicine to the role.

Most recently, Dr. Adelman served as the executive director, student health and counseling at the University of Pennsylvania, where he helped advance a transformative initiative to integrate physical and behavioral health services for more than 26,000 students. Previously, he was the director of adolescent medicine at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Prior to joining the public sector, he was the chief of adolescent and young adult medicine and chief of pediatric primary care services at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; the deputy commander to clinical services at Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic; and the adolescent medicine consultant to the U.S. Army Surgeon General.

A published author on a variety of adolescent health topics, Dr. Adelman has served on numerous national committees dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of teens and young adults. He has earned numerous awards and is a retired U.S. Army Colonel.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Adelman to CHOC. His impressive experience in adolescent medicine, medical leadership and improvement science will help us continue to grow and enhance the pediatric and adolescent primary care services we provide across Southern California," said Dr Charles Golden, assistant chief medical officer, CHOC.

Dr. Adelman received his medical degree from Tufts University and did his post-graduate training at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and National Capital Consortium in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his adolescent medicine fellowship at Johns Hopkins University.

