Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

News provided by

Shanghai ChemPartner

21 Jun, 2023, 11:07 ET

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as vice president of and head of the biology and pharmacology department at Shanghai ChemPartner.

Dr. Yin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having established himself as a highly accomplished scientist in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. With a PhD in oncology from the University of Nottingham, Dr. Yin is a molecular biologist by training and possesses extensive experience in target discovery and validation, assay development, preclinical imaging, and advanced in vivo models. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yin was the executive director and head of scientific operations (US/UK) and the global head of preclinical imaging at CrownBio for over 10 years.

"Dr. Yin is an exceptional addition to our team, providing leadership and expertise to our biology and pharmacology efforts for drug discovery and development," said Lilly Xu, President of Shanghai ChemPartner. "His extensive research and leadership experience will greatly benefit ChemPartner and our global clients."

As a leading, global CRO and CDMO, ChemPartner provides integrated life science services for drug discovery and development with expertise in discovery chemistry, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, exploratory toxicology, biologics discovery and development, and biologics manufacturing. ChemPartner's biology and pharmacology department specializes in drug discovery services for several key bio-therapeutic areas, including oncology, cell biology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and metabolic disorders. From target validation, HTS, hit-to-lead, lead optimization, and candidate selection to IND-enabling studies, ChemPartner scientists are innovation-driven and customer-focused. 

Dr. Yin expressed his enthusiasm about joining ChemPartner and building upon the solid foundation established over the past two decades, stating, "ChemPartner is uniquely positioned as an integrated service provider with a strong track record of success. I believe the team's extensive discovery experience, combined with my expertise, will enable us to offer unmatched research solutions to our clients worldwide."

About ChemPartner

ChemPartner is the holding company of Shanghai ChemPartner and offers a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including discovery chemistry, biology, pharmacology, DMPK, and toxicology as well as biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing CDMO services.  Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

FOR MORE INFORMATION  
Livia Legg, MS, Chief Commercial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai ChemPartner

Also from this source

Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

Dr. Lilly Xu ist neue Präsidentin von Shanghai ChemPartner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.