Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements - 2-day Online Certified Training Course

18 Mar, 2024, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2-day Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical and interactive two-day course explains what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.
When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.
The expert trainer covers the following topics from a UK and international perspective:
- IP ownership and rights of use
- Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use
- EU and UK competition law
- Software agreements
- Types of party and collaboration structure
- Ancillary agreements
By attending this seminar, you will:
- Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility
- Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement
- Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives
- Identify the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly
- Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
This course has been designed to give a comprehensive overview of R&D collaboration and JV agreements. It's applicable to all those who are new to these agreements, or are looking for a refresher, including:
- In-house lawyers
- Contract managers
- Technology transfer managers
- Patent attorneys
- Private practice legal advisers
- Others who are involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of R&D and joint venture agreements
Course Agenda:
Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities
- Contract services - imposing the correct levels of obligation
- Joint R&D - pitfalls and essential points
- Objectives - covering all parties' objectives and explaining these in the agreement
- Contributions - different ways of contributing to collaboration and research
- Obligations and deliverables - imposing specific measurable targets
- Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks - importance of wordings in obligations
- Case studies, examples and discussion
IP ownership, rights of use and other issues
- Background and types of IP - who owns what and who will own what IP in the future
- Foreground IP - importance of covering all future IP developed
- Improvements - importance of covering all future IP developed
- Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use - different ways of carving up the pie
- Case studies, examples and discussion
Other common provisions in international contracts
- Confidentiality - 11 points which must be covered
- Change control provisions - different ways of change occurring and wordings for clauses
- Payment arrangements - milestones, triggers, performance bonds
- Exclusivity and non-compete - important points
- Avoidance of conflicts - dispute resolution systems
- Acceptance arrangements
- Limitations on liability - requirement for specificity in the clauses
- Termination and withdrawal - termination for cause and insolvency
- Code of conduct - when to use them, what to impose
- Choice of law and jurisdiction - some basic considerations for these clauses
Competition law
- EU and UK competition law
- The key UK and EU legislation
- Applying the Block Exemptions - the expansion of the exemption net
- Risk assesment and mitigation - points to consider
- The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take
Software agreements
- Scope of works
- Acceptance process
- Third-party licences - considerations before granting these licences
- Usual restrictions
- Maintenance and support/service levels - the importance of negotiating and specifying metrics for effective SL Agreements
- Case studies, examples and discussion
Types of party and their priorities
- Commercial
- Universities
- Charities
- Funders
- Examples and discussion
Types of collaboration structure
- Contractual joint venture - different types of JV agreements and their terms
- Non-corporate joint venture
- Joint company
- Common problems with each type of co-operative structure
- Case studies, examples and discussion
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreements - 11 essential points to cover
- Material transfer agreements - who uses them and the main points to cover
- Heads of terms - their importance and advantages in pharma industry agreements
Case study workshop
- Interactive discussions on example contracts
- Practical drafting exercises
