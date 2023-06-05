Dragonfly Financial Technologies Wins at Banking Tech Awards USA

Company's Universal Online Banker Wins for Best Digital Banking System – Business Banking

ATLANTA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, has won its category in the Banking Tech Awards USA, for Best Digital Banking System – Business Banking. The company's Universal Online Banker platform is being recognized for its achievements in the rapidly growing FinTech marketplace.

This is the Banking Tech Awards USA's second year of recognizing the outstanding achievements and successes from companies in the banking and FinTech industry, across the United States. The awards program is organized by FinTech Futures, a global market intelligence platform for financial services technology.

"Dragonfly is dedicated solely to the success of our banking customers, with over 1.4 million businesses and their banks trusting Dragonfly to manage their banking needs. Being named a winner at the competitive Banking Tech Awards USA shows that we are providing the solutions that our customers really need to succeed," said Johan Roets, CEO of Dragonfly. "We are pleased that our new composable banking solutions are making Dragonfly's Universal Online Banker stand out in the industry."

Designed for ultimate flexibility, agility and ease of use, Universal Online Banker is a composable banking platform that helps banks launch the right services for all their customers' needs. Offering a vast open-API library and market-leading payments functionality, the platform enables banks to reduce expenses and increase market share, while delivering innovative customer experiences. Banks can choose any combination of three newly announced deployment options, depending on which is best suited for their unique needs: Dragonfly Digital, Dragonfly as a Service and Dragonfly FinTech Integration Center.

"Forward-looking companies like Dragonfly are paving the way for innovations in digital business banking, and we were pleased to honor them at this year's Banking Tech Awards USA," said Tanya Andreasyan, Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures. "We're looking forward to seeing what Dragonfly does next for the digital banking industry."

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies is a banking-as-a-service FinTech powering innovative digital customer experiences for commercial banking institutions. Dragonfly Commercial Banking Platform unites internal banking systems and unlocks their collective value, enabling banks to provide a superior customer experience and introduce new services with speed and ease. And with the industry's largest portfolio of APIs, the Dragonfly platform connects seamlessly to the world's most popular FinTech applications. Commercial banking customers worldwide – including top-10 banks in the US and Asia – rely on Dragonfly to initiate and collect payments and manage daily financial operations for their corporate clients. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

