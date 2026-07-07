DragonGC Adds Precise Workflows for Securities Disclosure

New workflows guide securities lawyers through high-stakes disclosure tasks with fully traceable outputs.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DragonGC, the purpose-built AI platform for securities disclosure and compliance, today announced the release of a major platform update that delivers precise, task-specific workflows designed for the demands of public company legal work. Built on the foundation of the Company's proprietary knowledge graph of authoritative SEC sources and its AI-powered research engine, DragonGC combines those capabilities into guided workflows that produce fully cited, source-traceable outputs for the most critical and time-sensitive tasks for public company disclosure.

"Securities lawyers have two non-negotiable requirements: accuracy and accountability. DragonGC was built around both. Every output traces directly to the underlying source material, giving legal teams a clear record of how conclusions were reached," said Neil McCarthy, DragonGC's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

From Source Integrity and Research to Workflow Execution

Knowledge Graph: DragonGC began with a foundational belief that AI for securities law could only be trusted if it drew exclusively from authoritative, verified sources. The platform was built around a proprietary knowledge graph of SEC filings, regulatory guidance, and disclosure precedent, a walled garden designed to reduce the risk of irrelevant or unreliable inputs.

AI Research Layer: DragonGC introduced an AI overlay that allowed legal professionals to query that knowledge base conversationally, asking complex, multi-part questions and receiving substantive, sourced answers. The result was a research experience that matched the depth of the underlying source library.

Precise Workflows: DragonGC unifies both layers into purpose-built workflows for the most common and critical tasks in public company legal work. Users are guided from question to output with every result fully cited, every source accessible, and every step defensible.

Built for the Way Securities Lawyers Actually Work

Corporate governance and securities law operate under unforgiving standards. Disclosure errors carry real legal and reputational consequences, and the volume of source material required to stay current, accurate, and compliant has grown steadily more demanding. DragonGC addresses that reality directly.

The platform's new workflow layer guides users through common, high-stakes tasks from start to finish, drawing simultaneously on DragonGC's walled garden of authoritative SEC sources and its AI research layer to generate fully traceable outputs. Every answer links back to the original regulatory source.

DragonGC launches with a suite of workflows purpose-built for the most demanding tasks in public company disclosure including the following:

Form Compliance Checks: Runs structured compliance reviews across the full range of periodic and current reporting forms, including 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, and proxy statements, flagging gaps and inconsistencies against applicable SEC requirements.

Risk Factor Benchmarking: Analyzes how peer companies disclose risk factors across their SEC filings, giving legal teams an authoritative, sourced benchmark to pressure-test their own disclosure language against market practice.

Accounting Topic Comment Letter Trends: Analyzes SEC Staff comment letter trends for a selected ASC topic and benchmarks a draft filing against observed Staff concerns, enabling companies to anticipate and address potential comments before they are raised.

IPO Workflows: Supports the drafting of critical S-1 sections, including the Business Section and MD&A, drawing on the full depth of the DragonGC knowledge graph to accelerate one of the most labor-intensive processes in securities law.

Purpose-Built for In-House and Outside Counsel

DragonGC is designed for the full range of professionals who support public company disclosure: in-house securities legal teams at corporate issuers and the outside counsel at law firms who advise them. DragonGC has curated a database of over 8 million tagged datapoints, regulatory frameworks, public company data and SEC filings. The platform is SOC 2 compliant, retains no client data, and does not use client inputs to train models.

Availability

DragonGC is available now. Legal teams and law firms can request a platform demonstration here: https://dragongc.com/signup

About DragonGC

DragonGC is a purpose-built AI platform for securities disclosure and compliance work. The platform combines a proprietary knowledge graph of authoritative SEC sources with an AI research layer and guided workflows, enabling legal professionals to produce accurate, defensible, and fully cited work product. DragonGC is built for corporate issuers and the law firms that advise them, with a commitment to security, accuracy, and professional legal work. DragonGC is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Learn more at www.dragongc.com.

SOURCE DragonGC