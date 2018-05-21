Draining the Political Swamp

LANSING, Mich., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Political swamps are not unique to DC. They can be found in state capitols across our nation. Citizens are fed up with politics-as-usual politicians enamored with their titles and good-ole-boy networks. Over the past decade, many ordinary citizens have begun to step out of their comfort zone and venture into what has become the murky bayous of our institutions of government to take back the reins of power. Wrestling Gators is the autobiographical account of one such intrepid citizen, aerospace engineer Patrick Colbeck.

Available Today on Amazon

After riding the Tea Party wave into an improbable bid for his first elected office in 2010, Patrick Colbeck is serving his second term as the state senator for Michigan's Seventh District and running for governor. After a successful private sector career featuring work on the International Space Station and advanced training simulation systems for the Department of Defense, Colbeck is best known in the Michigan Senate for his leadership in making Michigan a Right to Work state, his nationally recognized free-market health-care solutions and practical, engineering problem-solving approaches to the most vexing problems faced by government.

Michigan has indeed suffered more than its share of problems. The beginning of this century marked what is commonly referred to as the Lost Decade for Michigan. During the 2010 census, Michigan was the only state in the nation to lose population. More than a half million people fled the state, decreasing her Electoral College votes from 18 to 16. This sad state of affairs coupled with his strong faith in God is what drove this successful aerospace engineer and small business owner to get out of his comfort zone, run for office, and restore the voice of the people.

In Wrestling Gators, Colbeck chronicles his journey into the halls of government and shares the following insights with readers about

How government really works,

works, How good people are seduced by the political swamp,

What happens when one attempts to drain the swamp, and

How we can restore our faith in government.

These insights are relevant to our institutions of government across the nation:

"The truths in Wrestling Gators will help readers all across the nation to Drain the Swamp. Murky Swamps will disappear in the light of truth."

Minnesota Representative, Cindy Pugh

"Drain the Swamp is the rallying cry of our generation. If we are to survive as a nation, it simply must be done. And if I were to pick one legislator in America to jump in and 'wrestle the gators,' Patrick Colbeck would be at the top of the list."

West Virginia Delegate, Mike Azinger

"Part must-read autobiography, part compelling call to action, Pat Colbeck's Wrestling Gators is a powerful DIY guide to citizen-led government reform."

President of True the Vote, Texas resident, Catherine Engelbrecht

Under President Trump's battle cry Drain the Swamp, ordinary citizens turned statesmen like Patrick Colbeck are taking on the gators in states all across the nation. Wrestling Gators is available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon today.

On Thursday, May 24 through Monday on Memorial Day, the eBook will be a free download on Amazon.com in honor of those who have served to defend our Constitution.

https://www.amazon.com/WRESTLING-GATORS-Outsiders-Guide-Draining-ebook/dp/B07D2GNX4H/ref=tmm_kin_title_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1526679726&sr=8-1&dpID=51fT-T3BOrL&preST=_SY445_QL70_&dpSrc=detail

