Drake Plastics Ltd Groundbreaking Ceremony

CYPRESS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Plastics Ltd is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new 140,000 Sq Ft campus, scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2024, at 3:30pm, in Cypress. Expected attendees for the ceremony will be Congressman Westly Hunt. 38th District of Texas; Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Precinct 3; Betty Russo, Representative from the Department of Texas Economic Development, as well as other Key Community Leaders. "For over 25 years, Drake Plastics has been a vital part of the Greater Houston business community. We are proud to be reinvesting in our community with this new state-of-the-art $26 million, 40-acre property that will function as our new headquarters," stated Steven Quance, President of DRAKE.

Drake Plastics is a dynamic company that operates in the manufacture, distribution, machining, molding, and engineering of ultra-high-performance plastics. Located in Cypress, the company is globally recognized for being an industry leader, specifically in ultra high-performance polymers.

Being good stewards of the community and the residential environment that the new Drake Plastics headquarters will inhabit; the new 140,000 square foot facility will showcase a largely rural architectural design. This will enable the building to better blend with its surroundings while still enhancing the natural beauty of the area.

"We are excited to begin groundbreaking for our new headquarters in the area where it all began. We are honored to be reinvesting in the community that has supported our growth and success over the past 26 years," Quance concluded.

The groundbreaking will take place at 14869 Grant Road Cypress, Texas 77429.

About Drake Plastics Ltd:

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.

