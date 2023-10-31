Drake Plastics Ltd Groundbreaking Ceremony

News provided by

Drake Plastics

31 Oct, 2023, 18:09 ET

CYPRESS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Plastics Ltd is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new 140,000 Sq Ft campus, scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2024, at 3:30pm, in Cypress. Expected attendees for the ceremony will be Congressman Westly Hunt. 38th District of Texas; Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Precinct 3; Betty Russo, Representative from the Department of Texas Economic Development, as well as other Key Community Leaders. "For over 25 years, Drake Plastics has been a vital part of the Greater Houston business community. We are proud to be reinvesting in our community with this new state-of-the-art $26 million, 40-acre property that will function as our new headquarters," stated Steven Quance, President of DRAKE.

Drake Plastics is a dynamic company that operates in the manufacture, distribution, machining, molding, and engineering of ultra-high-performance plastics. Located in Cypress, the company is globally recognized for being an industry leader, specifically in ultra high-performance polymers.

Being good stewards of the community and the residential environment that the new Drake Plastics headquarters will inhabit; the new 140,000 square foot facility will showcase a largely rural architectural design. This will enable the building to better blend with its surroundings while still enhancing the natural beauty of the area.

"We are excited to begin groundbreaking for our new headquarters in the area where it all began. We are honored to be reinvesting in the community that has supported our growth and success over the past 26 years," Quance concluded.

The groundbreaking will take place at 14869 Grant Road Cypress, Texas 77429.

About Drake Plastics Ltd:

Drake Plastics initiated operations in 1996 with the extrusion of machinable stock shapes made from glass reinforced Torlon® 5030 PAI to support the Javelin Missile Program. The Cypress, Texas, company has since expanded its portfolio with machinable shapes, injection molded parts and precision machined components made from Torlon® PAI, PEEK, PAEK, Ryton® PPS, and other ultra-high-performance polymers. Its developments include a unique range of sizes and configurations that have opened many new applications to these materials for customers worldwide. Drake is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified manufacturer and focuses on lean operating principles throughout its organization. Visit www.drakeplastics.com to learn more.

Media Contact Information:  
Cameron Yonts  
281-255-6855 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Drake Plastics

Also from this source

Drake Plastics Develops Industry's Largest Extruded Torlon PAI Tube

Drake Plastics Ltd. has produced rigid tube extruded from Torlon® PAI with an unprecedented 450mm (17.7-inch) OD and a 150mm (5.9-inch) ID. Its size...

Drake Plastics Advances Torlon PAI Heavy-Wall Injection Molding Technology

Drake Plastics, a Solvay Certified Torlon® PAI Injection Molder, has developed technology for molding consistently porosity-free parts in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.