DR.ALTHEA EXPANDS U.S. RETAIL PRESENCE WITH LAUNCH IN OLIVE YOUNG STORES IN LOS ANGELES AREA

The Viral K-Beauty Skincare Brand is Bringing Their Best-Selling Formulas to Consumers In-Person Beginning Late May

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.Althea, the fast-growing Korean derma skincare brand known for its gentle yet highly effective formulations, is expanding its U.S. retail footprint with its launch into OLIVE YOUNG stores throughout the Los Angeles area beginning this May and June.

Shop Dr.Althea at OLIVE YOUNG

Built on a derma-focused philosophy centered around skin health and ingredient efficacy, Dr.Althea has gained global recognition for its gentle yet high-performance formulations designed for sensitive, compromised, and fungal acne-prone skin. Combining advanced technology with carefully selected active ingredients, the brand has cultivated a loyal global following for its clinically inspired, barrier-supportive approach to skincare.

The expansion marks a major milestone for the brand as consumers will now be able to shop some of Dr.Althea's most sought-after skincare products in a brick-and-mortar setting, further strengthening the brand's growing presence within the U.S. K-beauty market.

The brand will kick off with OLIVE YOUNG's Pasadena location on May 29. Customers shopping at this location will be able to discover a curated assortment of Dr.Althea's best-selling skincare products, including:

345 Relief Cream

345 Relief Cream Mist

147 Barrier Cream

Aqua Marine Jelly Mist

Aqua Marine Deep Serum

Aqua Marine Watery Cream

PDRN Reju 5000 Cream

Vitamin C Boosting Serum

Gentle Vitamin C Serum

15% Niacinamide Purity Serum

0.1% Gentle Retinol Serum

Retinol Flat Iron Eye Roller

Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm

Pore Refresh Grinding Cleansing Balm

"Our expansion into OLIVE YOUNG in the Los Angeles area is an exciting step for Dr.Althea as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S. market," says Evelyn Lee, Founder of Dr.Althea. "We're thrilled to give customers the opportunity to experience our products firsthand and connect with the brand in a more tangible way."

With a rapidly growing global community, Dr.Althea has become especially recognized for its viral barrier-care products and science-backed formulations that help soothe irritation and strengthen the skin barrier. The brand's bestselling 345 Relief Cream alone has surpassed 26 million units sold worldwide, equivalent to approximately one cream sold every three seconds, helping drive record Q1 sales of KRW 192 billion. Fueled by continued international growth, annual revenue is projected to reach KRW 700 billion by the end of 2026.

To shop Dr.Althea at OLIVE YOUNG and for store location and hours, please visit us.oliveyoung.com and for more information on Dr.Althea please visit doctoraltheaglobal.com.

About Dr.Althea:

Founded in 2014, Dr.Althea is a Korean derma skincare brand that has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in global beauty. Rooted in dermatological expertise, the brand is known for its clean, skin-soothing formulations specifically developed for sensitive and compromised skin, combining gentle ingredients with clinically minded skincare innovation.

Dr.Althea has gained international recognition through its bestselling 345 Relief Cream, which has surpassed 26 million units sold worldwide and achieved cult-favorite status among skincare enthusiasts globally. The brand's rapid growth has solidified its position as a leading K-derma brand, recognized for delivering effective skincare solutions powered by dermatologically tested ingredients and barrier-focused formulations.

The brand has also received international recognition from prestigious beauty awards, including the Marie Claire US Skin Awards and the Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards.

With continued global expansion and growing consumer demand, Dr.Althea is redefining modern K-beauty and setting new standards for clean and effective skincare worldwide. To learn more, visit Dr.Althea Global website or follow @dr.altheaglobal on Instagram and @dr.althea_official on TikTok.

SOURCE The Pure Lab Co., Ltd. (Dr.Althea)