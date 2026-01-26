Draper Awarded Part of Defense Microelectronics Contract Worth Up to $25 Billion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper is one of ten companies selected for positions on a potential 10-year, $25.35 billion contract for the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Advanced Technology Support Program (ATSP). The contract will allow Draper to support a wide array of government customers with specialized engineering, secure microelectronics products, and system-level services over the life of the contract.

The ATSP is a government-wide contracting vehicle intended to meet the requirements of the Department of War (DoW) for a quick reaction capability across the entire spectrum of technology development, acquisition, and long-term support.

"This award reflects Draper's deep engineering expertise and proven track record in delivering secure, high-impact technologies for national security missions," said Michael Cassidy, Director, Secured & Assured Systems, Draper. "Through ATSP5, we look forward to partnering with DMEA and the broader defense ecosystem to rapidly field advanced microelectronics and system capabilities, address obsolescence and performance challenges, and ensure enduring technological advantage for the warfighter."

The ATSP5 award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), firm-fixed-price (FFP), and cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF) contract with a base ordering period of five years with two option periods of three and two years and a programmatic ceiling of up to $25.3 billion. ATSP5 is available to all Federal agencies including all DoW, federal, civilian, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

The scope of ATSP5 covers both hardware and software and includes studies, analysis, design, software, simulation, fabrication, prototyping, integration, testing, producibility, and limited production. The scope of ATSP5 also includes the development of viable methods and procedures for using available tools and resources, strategies for resolution of replacement alternatives, and technical interchange in support of task accomplishment.

