Draper Hero Institute Launches New Innovation Research Index

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Draper Hero Institute (DHI) along with their strategic partner Esri – the world leader in developing geographic information system (GIS) software – announced the launch of the Draper Innovation Index (DII).

"We wanted to create an online database to provide entrepreneurs crucial data that will help them succeed with their endeavors," said DHI Founder Tim Draper. "This data provides information on the top-performing innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems nationally and globally; venture capital funding and investment trends; and new business and employment creation."

The DII aggregates a variety of metrics and indicators - from regulatory environment to cryptocurrency friendliness to venture capital momentum - in order to assess each nation's ability to support startup creation and success. The DII will enable entrepreneurs and policymakers to identify the most promising environments for innovative businesses, facilitating faster employment and overall economic growth while helping innovators pursue VC funding opportunities.

"Analyzing and improving the global entrepreneurial ecosystem means asking inherently spatial and data-related questions," says Salim Sawaya, Lead for Esri's Nonprofit & Global Organizations Team. "Our role was to help the Draper Hero Institute track down authoritative datasets that represent fundamental criteria for the index –like democracy and government transparency—and then use our GIS technology to put the index on a map in order to see patterns emerge across country and regional boundaries."

The DII includes information on the best places to start a high-growth business; where young entrepreneurs and early-stage startups have the best chance at building value and global success; why are some regions, states, and nations rising in terms of these trends and why others falling behind; how geographic locations increase their chances of winning in the global startup revolution; and where entrepreneurs should consider locating their tech startup to maximize chances of success.

"We know that innovation and entrepreneurship will be critical to national and global economy recovery," said Dr. Wallace Walrod, DHI's Chief Economic Advisor. "Nations and states that promote healthy, vibrant, and robust economic development ecosystems will be the places that increasingly attract entrepreneurs and investors."

About Draper Hero Institute

Founded by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur Timothy C. Draper, Draper Hero Institute (DHI) provides applicable and modern resources for future entrepreneurs globally and ensures inclusiveness and opportunities for all. As an action-based research institution, DHI focuses its efforts on non-traditional pathways to guide future entrepreneurs in the new economy. Through programs that ignite innovative research; united through connectivity and networking; and mentoring efforts through applied education, DHI provides a portal for creative thinking and ultimately driving change to better prepare future entrepreneurs to take on heroic endeavors.

https://www.draperhero.org/

About ESRI

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

https://esri.com

