Drata Adds GDPR to its Compliance Automation Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a next-gen security and compliance automation company, today announced General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as the fifth compliance offering added to its automated platform. The launch enables real-time tracking and management of GDPR compliance posture for companies processing personal data of anyone located in the European Union (EU) or United Kingdom (UK).

The addition of GDPR brings a complete library of GDPR controls associated with managing the compliance regulation, as well as GDPR-compliant information security policy templates. Drata's automated continuous control monitoring, evidence collection, and library of 55+ integrations also extend to GDPR, providing instant visibility into compliance status for multiple frameworks, regulations, and standards, all within one comprehensive platform.

"A driving factor in why we chose Drata to automate our path to compliance was its speed to execution; there's always new features and offerings that further equip companies with the tools to achieve and maintain compliance," said Dan Wain, Founder of Bramble. "The launch of GDPR compliance is yet another testament to Drata's commitment to supporting its customers and ensuring scalability."

Implemented in May 2018, GDPR requires strict privacy and security standards for any company that processes Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for anyone residing in the EU and UK, regardless of where the company is located. Deemed one of the most stringent privacy laws in the world, GDPR infringements can total up to tens of millions of dollars if a company is found in violation.

"At Drata, we're continuously innovating based on customer feedback, and GDPR was in high demand," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "Adding GDPR to Drata's platform will not only empower companies to manage GDPR compliance, but also provide complete visibility into their security posture and the overlap across other compliance frameworks and regulations."

For more on Drata's GDPR offering, please visit drata.com/blog/gdprcompliance .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and/or GDPR compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

