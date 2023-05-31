Drata Adds Jerry Rice and Coleen Coolidge to Drataverse Guest Speaker Lineup

News provided by

Drata Inc.

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

The new additions will feature an engaging fireside chat along with closing remarks to round out the inaugural event

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata, a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Former Segment and Twilio CISO Coleen Coolidge will join the guest speaker lineup for the company's inaugural user and compliance summit: Drataverse. The event will be held at The Midway in San Francisco, California on June 22, 2023.

Widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in football history, Jerry Rice spent 20 years in the NFL, earning incredible accolades such as three Super Bowl championships and Super Bowl MVP recognition, and currently holds a myriad of league-leading records, including most career receptions and touchdowns. Rice will join Drata Co-Founder and CEO Adam Markowitz in a fireside chat at Drataverse, for a conversation on what it takes to drive success and create a legacy.

Coleen Coolidge is a powerhouse in the Information Security space with decades of experience leading holistic security programs, especially building security and GRC teams from the ground up. She's previously served as CISO for notable companies such as Segment and Twilio, and is now an investor with Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), as well as an advisor to early startups. Coolidge will deliver a presentation as part of the event's closing remarks, focused on the future of Information Security's accessibility and transparency to all.

"The inaugural Drataverse summit is our way of bringing together the many faces of security, GRC, and IT, and we wanted presentations and keynotes that will galvanize this community," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata. "Attendees can anticipate insightful and inspiring conversations from our guest speakers for what we see as a momentous event for Drata's customers."

To register and find out more information on Drataverse, please visit: drataverse.com.

About Drata
Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

Media Contact
Sophia Hatef
Drata
[email protected] 

SOURCE Drata Inc.

Also from this source

Drata Expands Global Footprint with Distology Partnership

Drata Expands Global Footprint with Distology Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.