Drata Becomes the First Compliance Automation Platform to Achieve AWS Security Competency Status

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata, the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Drata has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Drata as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Attaining AWS Security Competency status is yet another way Drata is among the industry's leading compliance automation platforms that continues to meet and exceed the standards of some of the most rigorous security testing in the industry," said Matt Hillary, Vice President of Security and CISO at Drata. "It's further testament to our commitment to putting security first, building and maintaining customer trust, and dedication to customer obsession."

Drata is the first and only compliance automation platform to achieve AWS Security Competency to-date. Achieving AWS Security Competency comes after a thorough and rigorous validation by AWS, underscoring the trust and proven technical proficiency in delivering security services embedded in the Drata platform.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

[email protected]

SOURCE Drata Inc.