Drata Debuts Auditor Alliance Code of Ethics

Drata and Community of Audit Firms Pledge to Champion and Continuously Evolve Audit Standards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , the leading continuous compliance automation platform, today unveiled its Audit Alliance Program Code of Ethics. The Code of Ethics outlines the principles and guidelines that member firms of the Alliance are expected to adhere to, ensuring a fair, transparent, and quality-driven audit process for its customers seeking compliance with standards, regulations, and frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and others.

Audit firms are paramount to the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) industry, as high-quality audits ensure organizations meet stringent regulatory requirements, build stakeholder confidence, and maintain trust among their customers. The complexity of regulatory environments and maintaining ethical standards has heightened the need for trustworthy audits, as organizations face growing scrutiny. Drata led the charge in designing the Code of Ethics to enhance collaboration between GRC tools and audit firms, in part by supporting independent audits and fostering strong relationships with auditors to uphold exceptional standards of ethics and professionalism. The Code of Ethics pledge features over 40 initial members, including A-LIGN, Aprio, and Marcum, among many others.

"We are proud to be a Drata Audit Alliance member and to acknowledge the new Drata Code of Ethics, which reflects our shared commitment to audit excellence and integrity," said Powell Jones, Partner, Aprio. "At Aprio, we live by our Fundamentals, which guide us to deliver exceptional service, act with integrity, and embrace change. By following these Fundamentals and the Drata Code of Ethics, we can provide our clients with the highest quality audits and help advance the profession."

Key pillars of the Code of Ethics include:

Principles: Integrity, Objectivity, Professional Competence and Due Care, and Professional Behavior make up the core principles of the Code. Compliance with Standards and Regulations: Adherence to standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and other renowned regulatory bodies. Adaptation to Technological Advancements: Continuous monitoring of regulatory changes and integration of technological advancements to enhance audit efficiency and accuracy. Quality Assurance: Ensuring that Drata and its Audit Alliance members deliver the most reliable and high-quality audit outcomes for customers.

"By introducing this Code of Ethics, we are sending a strong message about our commitment to uphold superior expectations of ethics in GRC," said Brian Naji, Director of Audit Alliances at Drata. "We believe that this initiative will not only benefit our customers but also contribute to the overall integrity and trust in the audit industry."

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to build trust across the cloud. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

