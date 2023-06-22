Drata Debuts Future of Automated GRC at Drataverse

News provided by

Drata Inc.

22 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

The inaugural event shared an exclusive glimpse of key launches and platform enhancements that will modernize the world of risk and compliance 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata, a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today unveiled the first look at several new offerings for 2023 at the company's inaugural Drataverse summit. Drata showcased groundbreaking Next Generation Automation enhancements to its platform, expansion into third-party risk management capabilities, as well as a free version of its dynamic Trust Center.

In two and a half years since its public launch, Drata has redefined the compliance automation space with pioneering features such as automated control monitoring and evidence collection, comprehensive support for frameworks, native Trust Center, Workspaces, and Integrated Risk Management. Now, with its Next Generation Automation releasing this year, Drata will be the first and only to bring uncompromising customization, configurability, scalability, and commitment to the GRC market. The Next Generation Automation platform opens the pathway to quickly connect to any system of record, collect data from any source, and configure and customize automated security control tests based on their compliance needs.

"Drata has always maintained an unwavering and unparalleled commitment to transforming the compliance journey with automation, and this year we're taking that commitment to a new level," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "We're modernizing the GRC space with advanced automation that will reconceptualize the market standard." 

Beyond Next Generation Automation, Drataverse attendees were given a preview of Drata's upcoming Third Party Risk Management offering, with vendor profiles, a streamlined security questionnaire review process, and a central view to continuously monitor and treat risks. Drata also introduced Trust Center Essential, a free version of its integrated Trust Center designed to support companies of all sizes building and maintaining their compliance posture.

For more information on Drataverse announcements, please visit Trusted, the Drata blog.

About Drata
Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

Media Contact
Sophia Hatef
Drata
[email protected] 

SOURCE Drata Inc.

Also from this source

Drata Adds Jerry Rice and Coleen Coolidge to Drataverse Guest Speaker Lineup

Drata Expands Global Footprint with Distology Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.