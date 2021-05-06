Drata is now available in the AWS Activate Console

Drata automates hundreds of hours of manual, repetitive work companies previously had to endure to get and stay SOC 2 audit-ready. Drata gets startups SOC 2 audit-ready in weeks instead of months, helping improve their security, streamline their audits, pass security reviews, and accelerate sales cycles. AWS Activate members will now enjoy 30% off of their first year subscription in addition to waived implementation fees. Inclusion in the Activate Console Exclusive Offers program recognizes Drata as a solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS. The offer is available to startups globally.

"Drata is proud to be featured in the AWS Activate Console," said Adam Markowitz, CEO. "Much like AWS, our team is dedicated to helping startups grow and succeed at every stage of their journey. Hundreds of companies today use Drata to continuously monitor their security controls and automate their compliance activities. With this exclusive offer in the AWS Activate Console, we can now help even more startups prioritize the security of their customers' data - allowing them to grow quickly, and securely."

The AWS Activate program provides startups with free credits, training, and technical resources to help them accelerate their growth and development as they build their businesses. From the Activate Console, startups can take advantage of everything AWS has to offer, as well as exclusive discounts, credits, free trials, mentorship opportunities, educational content, and other perks from vetted and approved software vendors such as Drata. Startups can join Activate at https://aws.amazon.com/activate/ .

Drata's automation platform will allow AWS Activate startups to focus on growth and innovation, while putting compliance and security on autopilot. The Drata platform integrates with dozens of SaaS services to bring the real-time compliance status of all employees, devices, assets and vendors into one place - providing visibility into the compliance status of each, and replacing the old methods of taking screenshots, maintaining spreadsheets, and organizing shared folders.

"Drata's AWS integration enables us to continuously monitor our security and compliance posture, while being a one-stop shop for streamlining the SOC 2 process," said Kat Orekhova, Co-Founder and CEO of Vareto. "From policy creation, employee onboarding, end-point monitoring, risk assessment, vendor management, and security awareness training, to integrating with and monitoring the rest of our technology stack, Drata helps us stay SOC 2 audit-ready every day of the year."

About Drata Inc. - Drata is a security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company's security controls, while streamlining compliance workflows end-to-end to ensure audit readiness.

