Drata Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools Report

This marks the second consecutive year Gartner recognizes Drata as a Representative Vendor in this category

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata, the leading security and compliance automation platform, announced today that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools (DCCA).

The increase in regulatory standards across the globe has fueled growing demands for organizations to incorporate compliance management in their software development lifecycle, representing a more modernized approach than traditional compliance and governance methods. According to Gartner, "by 2026, 70% of enterprises will have integrated compliance as code into their DevOps toolchains, reducing risk management and improving lead time by at least 15%." "DCCA tools enable the codification of organizational, security and regulatory policies across their toolchain delivery pipelines, including the operational environment."

With 4,500 customers across 50+ countries, Drata provides the assurance they need into operational efficiency and compliance transparency. The Drata platform integrates seamlessly with hundreds of systems and applications and offers continuous automated monitoring for a real-time view of controls, identifying gaps in compliance for immediate visibility and resolution. It's also equipped with pre-built policy templates and automated evidence collection for more than 20 compliance frameworks, standards, and regulations such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and several others. With key capabilities such as Enterprise Risk Management, Third-Party Risk Management, and User Access Reviews, organizations can proactively manage risk and compliance.

"We believe that being recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for DevOps Continuous Compliance Automation Tools is significant validation for our vision at Drata. For us, this recognition reflects our commitment to automating compliance and bringing full visibility to compliance and DevOps teams," said Brian Elmi, VP of Product at Drata. "We believe reports like the Gartner Market Guide offer unmatched insight into the compliance automation market and how we're helping to provide a holistic view of a strong security, risk, and compliance posture for companies of all sizes."

