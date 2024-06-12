Drata Unveils First Look at AI Questionnaire Automation at Drataverse 2024

New AI Capability to Further Accelerate Deal Cycles for Drata Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata, the leading continuous security and compliance automation platform, debuted the first look of a new capability to streamline and expedite security questionnaires at the company's annual user conference, Drataverse . Drata AI Questionnaire Automation was showcased live to over 600 governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), IT, and cybersecurity professionals.

Find a comprehensive overview of Drata AI Questionnaire Automation on the Drata blog

During sales cycles, organizations of all sizes often spend countless hours manually crafting replies to hundreds of questions in order to demonstrate a strong security posture, a process that demands extensive collaboration across multiple teams. The introduction of AI Questionnaire Automation significantly minimizes this labor-intensive process by parsing and extracting questions, generating responses using existing data within the Drata platform, and allowing users to review, edit, and approve the AI-generated answers. As a result, organizations are able to expedite sales cycles and drive revenue growth by minimizing delays in the security review process, while also scaling efficiently without sacrificing the quality of responses.

Features include:

Automated Questionnaire Processing: Simply upload security questionnaires in formats like .xls, .csv, .pdf and more, while Drata AI parses the document and extracts the questions automatically.

Simply upload security questionnaires in formats like .xls, .csv, .pdf and more, while Drata AI parses the document and extracts the questions automatically. AI-Driven Answer Generation: Using a rich knowledge base—comprising information from the organization's Drata instance—the AI generates suggested responses to the extracted questions.

"AI Questionnaire Automation empowers our customers to build trust quickly and efficiently," said Brian Elmi, Drata's Senior Vice President of Product Management. "With this new capability, businesses can respond to security questionnaires in minutes instead of days, reducing friction in the sales process and allowing teams to focus on their core operations."

Drata also announced Compliance as Code is rolling out to customers starting today, enabling even more GRC teams to identify and remediate compliance gaps during code development. The company will also introduce new releases and enhancements to its risk management capabilities, including residual risk scoring, vendor intake with AI summary, risk owner notification, and Workspace support, as well as the ability to manage multiple Risk Registers in Workspaces.

Drataverse 2024, held at Pier 27 in San Francisco, was designed to bring industry leaders together to collaborate and shape the future of GRC. This year's "Chart Your Course" theme featured keynote presentations as well as 20 panel discussions and interactive sessions from A-LIGN, Eden Data, MJD Advisors, ASAPP, Class Technologies among others, fostering discussions on navigating the complex GRC landscape.

To catch up on Drataverse 2024, visit drataverse.com .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to build trust across the cloud. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

[email protected]

SOURCE Drata Inc.