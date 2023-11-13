Draw from the Sources, Venture with the Greats: Academic Events Commemorating the 95th Anniversary of China Academy of Art

News provided by

China Academy of Art

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 10, the 95th Anniversary Celebration of China Academy of Art (CAA) took place at the Liangzhu Campus in Hangzhou, China. The day culminated in the grand ceremony of the "Full Opening of CAA Liangzhu Campus and 'Draw from the Sources, Venture with the Greats' 95th Anniversary Academic Events."

Continue Reading

Since 2000, the CAA has its every "fifth" anniversary celebrated in the second half of the year. The themes of all these celebrations go beyond the CAA's history and revolve around frontier academic topics. This year's 95th anniversary celebrations, themed "Draw from the Sources, Venture with the Greats", are centered on discussions on the issues of art education, against a macro landscape of cultural exchanges across world civilizations, and explore the modernization of art education and the nurturing of new-age, contemporary artistic talents.

Starting from September 19, a series of events unfolded, including "The Way Is Infinite: Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki," "Proposal to Leonardo Da Vinci − Shanghai Science and Art Exhibition", the First CAA Synesthesia & Liberal Arts International Forum and "Artistic Experience and Knowledge Production: The Way of Innovation and Research in Professional Doctorate Program - The 5th National Art Education Forum".

The centerpiece of CAA's 95th-anniversary events is "IWV2023: Mutual-Learning of Civilizations". This event views human civilization as a whole, transcending temporal and spatial boundaries. It aligns 12 artistic and humanistic directions of the Academy's unique disciplines − "Time, Shanshui, Design, Media, Object, Writing Image, Literature, and Sci-Fic, Garden, Art, and Knowledge" − with 12 major humanistic directions in natural and social sciences − "Life, Basin, Society, Technology, Belief, Culture, History, Nation, Relic, Time, Education, and the World." This alignment formed 12 interdisciplinary teams of faculty and students. Over the summer, these teams embarked on global explorations to places such as "Lufeng Dinosaur Valley, Amazon Basin, Silicon Valley, Volcanoes in Iceland, Leonardo da Vinci's Residence, Rusakov Workers' Club, Damaidi, Yangjialing Revolutionary Site, and Katsura Imperial Villa," and other key sites, seeking the historical and anthropological significance behind art. From November 10 to 13, these 12 teams reconvened at the newly inaugurated Liangzhu Campus to hold the "Reports from the World" image launch event and the "Starplex" exhibition. They shared insights, questions, and findings from their global expeditions. This series of events will transform the Liangzhu Campus into a hub of artistic reactions, fostering an exchange of ideas and mutual learning of civilizations.

In 1928, Mr. Cai Yuanpei, the then Minister of Education, founded the National Academy of Art (now CAA) beside West Lake in Hangzhou, which was China's first integrated national institution of higher learning in arts, commencing tertiary education in arts in the country. Today, CAA has grown into a large institution with five campuses and a community of ten thousand. Each of the five campuses of CAA has a distinct focus:

Nanshan Campus: A modern art education center that connects the contemporary and classic, East and West

Xiangshan Campus: A progressive public art space by and for the people

Liangzhu Campus: An international innovative design hub that bridges science, art and business

Xianghu Campus: An institute of classic Chinese art, which passes on the legacies of the Chinese culture and paves the way for a better tomorrow

Zhangjiang Campus: An international, trans-disciplinary innovation hub and business incubator

The clear positioning of its campuses defines the CAA's current educational goals and academic aspirations. Over the past two decades, this expansive academy has grown exponentially in scale and depth while continually responding to its fundamental educational ideals and artistic concerns – Core Site of Art Education, Frontier of Art Education, and Manifesto of Academic Ethos.

SOURCE China Academy of Art

Also from this source

INVITE LEONARDO DA VINCI TO THE 21st CENTURY

INVITE LEONARDO DA VINCI TO THE 21st CENTURY

PROPOSAL TO LEONARDO DA VINCI—Shanghai Science and Art Exhibition / The 7th International Intermedia Art Festival kicked off on October 28, 2023 at...
The Way Is Infinite: Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki Opened at China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, China

The Way Is Infinite: Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki Opened at China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, China

On September 19, 2023, the exhibition titled "The Way Is Infinite: Centennial Retrospective Exhibition of Zao Wou-Ki", co-curated by the Art Museum...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.