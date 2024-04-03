Drax Foundation Gives More Than $3.4 Million to Boost Communities

Latest round of donations will provide more than $859,000 committed to U.S. organizations

MONROE, La., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drax today released an annual report for its Drax Foundation and Community Fund that shows more than $3.4 million has been donated to support communities across Drax's global operations. The renewable energy company focused on funding organizations that help underrepresented groups, advance gender equality, and support indigenous communities. Organizations that have benefitted from Drax's funding include those that improve STEM education, access to green spaces, and energy efficiency efforts in schools.

In the U.S., the Drax Foundation and Community Fund provided more than $859,000 to organizations in 2023, including community engagement projects that focused on local wildlife through a partnership with Houston Audubon in Texas.

"With the generous support of the Drax Foundation, Houston Audubon can continue to lead the conservation action needed along the Upper Texas Coast," said Pete Deichmann, Land Director at the Houston Audubon. "This will help protect our land as well as the migratory, breeding and resident birds that depend on us for habitat protection."

The Drax Foundation also partnered with Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) providing more than $80,000 in grant funding which resulted in 160 students, the vast majority from a minority background, participating in STEM programmes in the state.

"It's important that we give back to the communities in which we operate and I'm very proud of the work the Drax Foundation has done in its first year," said Will Gardiner, Drax CEO. "The engagement with our communities and partners has had a positive impact for a lot of people."

Some additional highlights in 2023 from the Drax Foundation report include:

Providing just over a quarter of its grants for STEM projects, funding education and training for 70,300 children and 637 adults globally.





Providing money to help 20,860 people to access community green spaces and to restore or protect 1,230 hectares of land.





Providing money for local foodbanks, community sports teams, resources for local schools and improved community buildings.





In addition, Drax Group's Communities in Crisis Fund supported seven disaster relief projects around the world.

"We are passionate about supporting diverse organizations, to deliver STEM education for those who may not have traditionally had access," said Gardiner. "And by improving green spaces and energy efficiency in schools, we're making communities more sustainable. I look forward to seeing the continued support we provide to our communities through the Drax Foundation in the future."

To learn more about the Drax Foundation and Drax's community efforts, visit www.drax.com/community.

About Drax

Drax Group's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future and in 2019 announced a world-leading ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit http://www.drax.com/us

SOURCE Drax Group