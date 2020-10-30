DRC Enters Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an insurtech innovator, and developer of the industry-leading RS X Rating, announced it has been included in the prestigious Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms. Gartner's Magic Quadrant research includes only companies making significant contributions in a given sector, identifying four major categories of organizations: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers.

Gartner identified several of the major benefits of DRC's solutions, among them a swift deployment speed, the ability to help clients quickly bring new products to market and the "ease of use and familiarity" for carriers using Excel-based raters.

DRC software was recognized by Gartner as easy to upgrade, with the report stating "CIOs looking to stay on the current version of their core platforms and in support will find this especially attractive." DRC further strengthened this feature in its latest release, adding additional regression testing functionality to make upgrading even safer and easier.

Gartner also specifically recognized DRC's evaluation flexibility in their review, noting the transparency offered in vetting its platform. DRC's Two-Week Challenge permits potential clients to evaluate products on a risk-free and cost-free basis in just 14 days.

"Gartner demonstrated impressive tenacity in its research and really showed a nuanced understanding not only of what our technology does, but also how it works," commented Karen Yamamoto, President and CEO at DRC. "Our product APIs, RS X Rating platform, and other products have furnished flexible, powerful solutions to P&C carriers for many years and we're heartened by this significant, global recognition in the Magic Quadrant."

About DRC

For nearly half a century, DRC has provided powerful and trusted software solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Carriers and MGAs in the United States and globally deploy DRC's SaaS and onsite solutions to manage total written premium in excess of $7 billion. DRC's industry leading RS X Rating allows business users who price risks and model products in Microsoft Excel® workbooks to create a version-controlled, web service process throughout the entire insurance ecosystem with minimal need for any programming resource. All DRC clients receive market-leading solutions, expert implementation and our commitment to deliver to their complete satisfaction. For more information about DRC, visit decisionresearch.com. Connect with DRC on LinkedIn, Twitter (@DRCNews) and Facebook.

SOURCE Decision Research Corporation

Related Links

http://www.decisionresearch.com

