Dream Academy Unveils Revolutionary CYOAEd Program, Pioneering Personalized, Competency-based, Project-centered Learning

At Dream Academy, we believe that education should be personalized, competency-based, and project-centered. The Create Your Online Adventure Education (CYOAEd) program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional learning experience that nurtures each student's unique strengths and passions. No longer confined to rigid curricula, students will have the freedom to choose their own educational path, paving the way for self-discovery and boundless growth.

The CYOAEd program is designed to bring back the joy of learning, reigniting the innate curiosity and thirst for knowledge within every student. By fostering a sense of wonder, Dream Academy aims to create a dynamic and engaging environment where students can explore, experiment, and develop critical thinking skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

We are thrilled to announce that Dream Academy has received Cognia Accreditation, a prestigious recognition of our commitment to excellence in education. This accreditation reflects our dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering an environment conducive to optimal learning outcomes.

Furthermore, as a nonprofit institution, Dream Academy is driven by a deep-rooted mission to make education accessible to all. We are pleased to accept all Florida Private School School Choice Scholarships, enabling more families to provide their children with a world-class education. Additionally, our internal Growing Academic Potential (GAP) scholarship guarantees zero out-of-pocket costs for Florida families, removing financial barriers and ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to thrive.

Recognizing the importance of mental wellness, Dream Academy has also partnered with Ellie Mental Health, a renowned organization specializing in promoting emotional well-being and mental health support. Through this partnership, we aim to provide students with the tools and resources they need to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the CYOAEd program is that graduates will not only receive a high school diploma but also obtain an Associate in Arts Degree or a Career Credential. This unprecedented opportunity empowers our students to enter the workforce or pursue higher education with a competitive advantage, setting them on a path to success and fulfilling their aspirations.

Dream Academy Schools invites students, parents, and educators to join us in this educational revolution. Together, we will reimagine learning, nurture creativity, and unlock the full potential of every child.

For more information about Dream Academy Schools and the CYOAEd program, please visit www.dreamacademyschools.com.

About Dream Academy:

Dream Academy is a leading nonprofit educational institution committed to providing exceptional educational experiences to students while partnering with Families, the community, and Public and Private Schools. With a focus on fostering a sense of wonder and nurturing academic potential, Dream Academy empowers students to become lifelong learners and change-makers in their communities.

