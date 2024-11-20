Dream Chasers to Carver Board: Shareholders are Fed Up, Time to Start Winning Again

Carver Reported $2.1 Million Loss in Second Quarter, up from $1.48 Million Loss in Same

Quarter 2023

$25m in Losses Over Last Ten Years1 Resulting in ~80% Stock Price Drop2

A $10,000 Investment in 2014 Would be Worth Only Approximately $2,000 today3

Dream Chasers Urges Institutional and Retail Shareholders to Vote for Change: Vote FOR Mr.

Jeffrey "Jeff" Anderson and Mr. Jeffrey Bailey for the Board of Directors Using the BLUE

Proxy Card and Vote WITHHOLD on Carver's Non-Performing Directors

Carver's Board Has Failed to Deliver for a Decade

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC ("Dream Chasers") today called for urgent action from CEO Donald Felix and the Board of Directors of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ("Carver," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CARV) to drive growth and profitability at the Company. Carver reported a second quarter loss of $2.1 million in its 10-Q filed with the SEC on Thursday, November 14, 2024, up from $1.48 million in losses for the same quarter in 20234.

Dream Chasers says the latest losses are more of the same.

"The Board of Directors of a public company sets the plan, and the CEO executes it," said Greg Lewis, CEO of Dream Chasers Capital Group. "At Carver, every 'plan' the Board has set for the last ten years has only led to massive shareholder value destruction. For any team – whether a professional sports team or a company – such a losing record means new talent is necessary. Electing Mr. Anderson and Mr. Bailey to the Board gives Carver shareholders the best chance of success."

Lewis continued, "I truly believe Carver's shareholders will be fortunate to have experienced and qualified directors in Jeff Anderson, the former CFO of J.P. Morgan's Northeast Region Retail Banking organization overseeing $100B in assets, and Jeff Bailey, a highly successful business owner and Carver's largest individual shareholder. As Directors, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Bailey will aggressively lead initiatives to make the bank profitable and increase shareholder value."

Dream Chasers highlighted Carver's poor performance and the urgent need for change in a presentation filed with the SEC and sent shareholders a letter urging them to vote FOR Mr. Jeffrey "Jeff" Anderson and Mr. Jeffrey Bailey for election to the Board of Directors and vote WITHOLD on the Carver non-performing directors, using the BLUE proxy card. The presentation and letter are available here.

About Dream Chasers Capital Group

Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC is a New York City based minority owned investment firm. More information can be found at www.dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com.

1 Reflects net income attributable to Carver Bancorp for the years 2014 to 2023, according to Company SEC filings and S&P Capital IQ Pro.

2 Based on share price as of October 23, 2024, one day prior to the filing of Dream Chasers Capital Group's preliminary proxy statement.

3 Based on share price and ten year total shareholder return as of October 23, 2024, one day prior to the filing of Dream Chasers Capital Group's preliminary proxy statement.

4 As disclosed in the Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the SEC on November 14, 2024, which can be found at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001016178/000101617824000026/carv-20240930.htm

