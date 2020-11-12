Dream Exchange, A New Stock Exchange Building a Bridge to the American Dream

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 20 years, the total number of public companies has decreased from 7,322 to just 3,671. There have been 0 minority-owned stock exchanges and only 1 minority-owned company to list on the NYSE in the 200+ year history of stock exchanges in the US.

Dream Exchange Founder & CEO Joe Cecala

Research conducted by a Treasury Department Task Force on Initial Public Offerings from 1980 to 2005, showed that 92 percent of job growth occurs after a company goes public. However, with limited access to the public capital markets, small businesses continue to suffer and die without ever reaching their full potential. The result? Job creation is stunted, and the most innovative new companies are unable to bring their products to market.

How will Dream Exchange build a bridge to financial prosperity? A small number of new companies get listed on national exchanges annually. Rather than creating a purely electronic secondary trading apparatus, Dream Exchange will list new companies with breakthrough ideas at an early stage when investors will get to see the greatest potential opportunity.

This revolutionary new concept in the world of finance has been created by Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange who helped draft HR 2899 The Main Street Growth Act which will allow for the creation of a new type of security called a "venture security" on a new type of exchange called a "Venture Exchange". Once created, Venture Exchanges will expand the auction-style stock exchange environment to private companies, providing liquidity to small businesses and investors, building a bridge to the American Dream.

Mr. Cecala said: "The Dream Exchange is a real solution to the long-term systemic issues plaguing our country by providing a marketplace where money flows to any and all organizations that help us to survive better as a society."

