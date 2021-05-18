Dream Exchange: A Solution to Safeguard the Economy Against the Coming Economic Crash

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there has been extensive media coverage about the fatal state of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, on paper, it seems that we've come out the other end, not just unscathed, but with significant expansion.

Nearly every stock market index has hit new highs on a regular basis in 2021 so far, the 3rd quarter GDP grew over 30% followed by an additional 4% in the 4th quarter, unemployment returned to just 6% only 2 points higher than before the pandemic. But is any of it real, or are we living in an era of artificial affluence? Is this euphoric high truly sustainable forever or is there a looming correction or even crash on the horizon?

The Dream Exchange is creating a stable liquid marketplace for emerging small businesses. Access to this marketplace will increase access to opportunities create stable, living-wage jobs through the toughest of economic conditions. 92% of all jobs within a company are created after the company conducts an IPO. The capital markets are the true unsung hero when it comes to job growth and economic stability, however, over the past 20 years. Access to this liquid marketplace has become increasingly scarce. The total number of public companies has decreased over by over 4,000 companies from around 8,000 to about 3,600.

The truth is, while the U.S. GDP has grown the last 2 quarters, one fifth of all U.S. currency was printed in 2020 alone. The S&P 500's P/E ratio is reaching a high it has not seen since before the economic recession in 2008. As we have all learned through this pandemic, an ounce of preparation is worth a ton of cure, so what can be done to safeguard our economy against a potential upcoming correction or even crash?

On Tuesday May 25th, at 3PM EST, CEO and Founder of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala, will be delivering a webinar to discuss this brand-new launching pad for small businesses and investors. The webinar, "Loans vs Equity: A Small Business Financing Revolution" will discuss the different ways we can keep our small businesses flourishing through economic downturns without reliance on government loan programs and without printing more money!

Mr. Cecala says: "It's absolutely the paradigm shift needed for small business in America today. Timely access to liquidity."

