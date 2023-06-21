Dream Exchange Announces Corporate Sponsorship of the Annual Boxer Brief 5K Run Against Colon Cancer

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange, is thrilled to announce its official corporate sponsorship of the highly anticipated Boxer Brief 5K run. The Boxer Brief 5K run was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The annual event aims to raise awareness and funds for colorectal cancer research and education. Hundreds of participants and supporters, from all walks of life, united in their commitment to making a difference in the fight against prostate cancer.

Mindy Conklin, Founder of HCB2 pictured with Mike Conklin, Dream Exchange Estates Manager
"Partners like the Dream Exchange amplify our educational messages and support all our efforts to create environments where colorectal cancer cannot survive. Building and bridging resources so we can offer services to high-risk populations is at the heart of our work. Together, we are moving people from awareness to action, and we are honored to call the Dream Exchange a partner and hero in the defeat of colorectal cancer." said HCB2 Founder, Mindy Conklin.

The passing of Rich Conklin in January of 2011 led his wife, Mindy of nearly 20 years to create Hitting Cancer Below the Belt (HCB2). Hitting Cancer Below the Belt (HCB2) is honoring its 10th year of working to prevent and defeat colorectal cancer - our country's second-leading cancer killer. With diagnoses rising sharply in the 45 and under population, HCB2 is not only sounding the alarm but providing direct services to save lives.

As the corporate sponsor of the Boxer Brief 5K run, Dream Exchange demonstrates its strong dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By supporting this event, Dream Exchange seeks to promote health and wellness and raise awareness about colon cancer, a disease affecting millions of people worldwide.

Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange expressed his enthusiasm about the event and its underlying mission, stating, "We are incredibly excited to sponsor the Boxer Brief 5K run and contribute to the fight against colon cancer. At Dream Exchange, we believe in the power of community and collective action to create change. This event not only promotes fitness and well-being but also raises awareness about a critical health issue. We are proud to support this important cause."

About Dream Exchange 

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, and humanity.

