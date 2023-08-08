Dream Exchange Announces New Investors

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, is proud to announce that Fortune 500 executives Dereck and Regina Gray, Darrick and Dr. Monique Johnson, as well as Corey Johnson have proudly become investors in the Dream Exchange. They join a consortium of investors from many industries, backgrounds, and areas of expertise who have a firm commitment to changing our public capital market system.

Their commitment to supporting diversity at the highest levels of our economy aligns seamlessly with Dream Exchange's mission to foster a marketplace that instills trust, humanity, and fairness into finance by opening a set of two new stock exchanges with the purpose to provide access to public capital for small-to-mid size and early-stage companies.

"We are delighted to invest in the Dream Exchange and contribute to its transformative mission. We have witnessed firsthand the profound impact of diversity on driving innovation and sustainable growth. We know more work needs to be done, and by investing in the Dream Exchange, we aim to support entrepreneurs from all walks of life."-Dereck and Regina Gray

"Investing in Dream Exchange was an easy decision for us. Their vision of establishing the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange is not only inspiring but also a critical step towards creating a more accessible financial ecosystem." -Darrick and Dr. Monique Johnson

"Investing in Dream Exchange was an easy decision for me. As a Fortune 500 executive, looking for opportunities to create general wealth in a passion area is a win-win. Their vision of establishing the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange is not only personally inspiring, but also a critical step towards creating a more accessible capital marketplace." -Corey Johnson

"We are very happy to have our new investor additions to the Dream Exchange family. Our investors are a testament to those that support our business plan to address our nation's urgent need to expand and meet diversity goals within the financial market system. Dream Exchange is committed to building a thriving ecosystem where small-to-mid sized businesses can access capital and gain visibility. With the support of our investors, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the landscape of the public capital market system and create a more financially free future for all." -said Dream Exchange's Founder and CEO Joe Cecala

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instils ethics, integrity, and humanity.

