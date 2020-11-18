Dream Exchange Announces Plans to Disrupt Wall Street and Empower Main Street

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is announcing plans to open the floodgates to access capital for all small businesses in America. While the minority community has disproportionately suffered due to lack of access to small business investment, the truth is, this is a universal problem affecting all small businesses that has never been effectively tackled and resolved. Over the last 20 years, an increase in institutional investing, coupled with an increase in electronic trading has made investment decisions relationship-driven or purely electronic rather than merit-based. This has hit the minority community the hardest and left small businesses in the dust.

Main Street Dream Exchange

Research conducted from 1980 to 2005, showed that 92 percent of job growth occurs after a company goes public. However, over the past 20 years, the total number of public companies has decreased from 7,322 to just 3,671, not to mention a widening gap between large and small investor wealth created as a result of fewer investors being able to participate in early-stage companies. The result? Job creation and business development is stunted.

The resolution of this problem is more important now than it has ever been. So, what can be done about it?

A revolutionary new concept in the world of finance has been created by Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange who helped draft HR 2899 The Main Street Growth Act. This legislation, once passed, will allow for the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a "Venture Exchange". Once created, Venture Exchanges will expand the capital market to private companies, providing liquidity to small businesses and investors. Dream Exchange will list new companies with breakthrough ideas at an early stage when investors will get to see the greatest potential opportunity providing equal access for those who would otherwise be disenfranchised by the current financial establishment.

To get the details on how this will be accomplished join Dream Exchange on Thursday 19 November at 3pm EST for a live webinar with Founder and CEO Joe Cecala. For more information, please visit: https://dreamex.com/.

Mr. Cecala said: "The Dream Exchange is a real solution to the long-term systemic issues plaguing our country by providing a marketplace where money flows to any and all organizations that help us to survive better as a society."

