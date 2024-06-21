Dream Exchange Announces Significant Investment from Georgette Rashid George

CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange, is thrilled to announce Georgette Rashid George, a business leader and philanthropist, has joined as an investor.

Mrs. George has an illustrious career marked by significant contributions to both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Mrs. George is a principal in several business enterprises involved in retail, office, and hotel development projects, managing both administrative and financial operations. Her extensive experience includes a successful tenure at Hewlett-Packard, where she earned the President's Award for outstanding sales achievement.

In 2019, Mrs. George was honored at the West Virginia (WV) State University Annual Black & Gold Gala alongside C. Edward Gaunch, the Commerce Secretary. This distinguished event celebrated individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the state of West Virginia and beyond. Mrs. George's recognition at this esteemed gala underscores her commitment to excellence and her impactful work in the community.

"Investing in Dream Exchange is seizing an opportunity not currently available in the market—a chance to open doors for a wider range of individuals and companies, including those historically underserved. Dream Exchange embodies the intersection of business excellence and access, setting a new precedent for the future of those previously underserved by the investment community," said Georgette Rashid George.

"Dream Exchange is committed to leveling the playing field for small businesses, providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. With the backing of visionary leaders like Mrs. George, the future looks brighter than ever," said Joe Cecala, CEO of Dream Exchange. "Her investment and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our mission to democratize our public capital markets forward."

"Mrs. George's involvement symbolizes a new era for our platform, where we can provide unprecedented opportunities for small businesses and investors alike. The trust and vision from our investor community emboldens us to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in the capital markets," said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC.

