Dream Exchange Celebrating Black History Month and Realizing the Dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. announced his dream for the black community. While his vision for civil rights was largely achieved, true economic equality has not yet been realized.

Founder & CEO Joe Cecala

One area specifically lagging in the effort to move Martin Luther King's dream forward is capital markets. However, in a recent webinar, Dream Exchange CEO, Joe Cecala, announced his intention to democratize finance. The first black-owned exchange showing a dedication to the integrity of free, fair and open markets where people from all communities can have a true stake in their society and build real wealth.

Dream Exchange, the first black-owned stock exchange, is leading the movement to increase diversity in the area of investing.

CEO and Founder of Dream Exchange states, "Addressing this problem really exists by allowing the general population, the American public, to trade stocks in a free and open market system."

To find out more about how Dream Exchange is carrying Martin Luther King's dream forward, register for their next webinar on March 3rd at 2:00PM EST.

Contacts

Jane [email protected]

Dream Exchange (312) 465-7912

SOURCE Dream Exchange