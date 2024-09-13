Dream Exchange CEO Joe Cecala Outlines Vision for Small-Cap Market Transformation at STA Wisconsin Event

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, addressed the Securities Traders Association of Wisconsin (STAW) Conference on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, highlighting key issues and opportunities within the small-cap market. The STAW Conference brought together buy-side and sell-side traders, along with other investment professionals, to discuss the future of trading and market regulation.

Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

During his speech, Mr. Cecala emphasized the importance of revitalizing the small-cap market, educating the audience and encouraging them to contact their legislature to support the Main Street Growth Act ("MSGA"), which would unlock growth potential for emerging companies, especially those from underrepresented and minority groups. He highlighted the economic advantages of restoring small-cap markets, such as increased access to broader capital formation and investment opportunities.

The MSGA, which previously had bipartisan and bicameral support, also addresses the access to capital and liquidity challenges often faced by small and emerging companies. The MSGA, when passed, will support the growth of small-cap businesses by offering a groundbreaking solution through the establishment of dedicated "venture exchanges" for the trading of stocks in these enterprises. The proposed legislation also has endorsements from esteemed organizations such as the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

"Speaking at the STAW Conference was an invaluable opportunity to address the critical need for revitalizing the small-cap market. The small-cap sector is the backbone of economic growth, and by implementing targeted reforms, we can unlock immense potential for emerging companies while providing broader investment opportunities. Dream Exchange is committed to creating a fair and inclusive marketplace that fosters innovation and supports the next generation of industry leaders." – Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange.

Michael Hilbert, President of the Securities Traders Association of Wisconsin, remarked on Cecala's presentation: "Joe Cecala's insights provided a much-needed perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the small-cap market. His vision for the future of trading and market structure is both innovative and essential for driving growth in this critical segment of our economy."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

SOURCE Dream Exchange