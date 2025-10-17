Dream Exchange CEO Joe Cecala to Host Follow-Up Webinar on New Report

Session reviews findings from "Breaking the Cycle of Structural Oppression in Capital Markets"

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange CEO and Founder Joe Cecala will host a follow-up webinar on the organization's report, Breaking the Cycle of Structural Oppression in Capital Markets. The session will outline how documented barriers in capital formation affect entrepreneurs, investors, and local economies, and will provide practical next steps for stakeholders.

Dream Exchange CEO and Founder, Joe Cecala

Webinar

Title: Breaking the Cycle of Structural Oppression in Capital Markets

Date and time: November 6, 2025, 5:00 p.m. Central Time

Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/281/0n8pnirq

View the report: www.dreamex.com/breakingthecycle

Key findings from the report

"Our first webinar on this report drew strong engagement, so we are hosting the next session to meet demand," said Joe Cecala, CEO and Founder of Dream Exchange. "The material is useful to business, regulatory, and civic leaders who want practical ways to widen participation in capital markets and support company growth."

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange has filed a Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking registration as a national securities exchange. If approved, it would be the first minority-controlled licensed stock exchange in U.S. history. The organization also supports a venture exchange model designed for smaller, early-stage companies that are often excluded from public markets. Learn more at www.dreamex.com.

Media Contact

Robert Todd, PR Manager, Dream Exchange

773-914-1182

[email protected]

