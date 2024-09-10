Dream Exchange Founder Address Black Business Leaders in Exclusive Fireside Chat at The Heritage Club

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange, in formation, is proud to announce an exclusive fireside chat that featured its Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala, and Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC, Dwain Kyles. The event took place at The Heritage Club in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 14th, 2024, bringing together a distinguished audience of black investors, local business owners, corporate C-suite executives, and entrepreneurs.

Pictured above: Corey Johnson (left), Joe Cecala (center), and Dwain Kyles (right)

Attendees had a unique opportunity to engage with the Dream Exchange Founder and gain insights into the future of minority entrepreneurship and access to capital. The event was co-hosted by Corey Johnson, an executive for Procter & Gamble, and Solomon Wilcots, a former NFL player turned National Television broadcaster.

The fireside chat delved into critical issues surrounding access to capital for minority-owned businesses. The discussion also touched on Dream Exchange's mission and the implications of the Main Street Growth Act ("MSGA"). The MSGA will support the growth of small-cap businesses by offering a groundbreaking solution through the establishment of "venture exchanges" for the trading of early-stage enterprises.

Corey Johnson, an executive at Procter & Gamble, remarked on the importance of the conversation: "In today's economy, access to capital is the lifeblood of innovation and growth. The Dream Exchange is paving the way for a new era of financial empowerment for black businesses, and I'm honored to be part of this crucial discussion."

Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala stated, "This fireside chat is more than just a conversation—it's a pivotal moment in our journey, where we're sharing our vision with some of the brightest minds in the business community. By creating opportunities like never before, we're empowering a new generation of innovators and leaders to build the future they envision."

Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital LLC emphasized the significance of the event: "This gathering was not just a conversation; it's a movement. We are committed to changing the financial landscape for minority entrepreneurs by creating platforms that provide access to capital and resources that were previously out of reach."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

