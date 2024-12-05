Dream Exchange Founder and CEO Appeared on Scripps News The National Report with Christian Bryant and Chris Nguyen

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is thrilled to announce that its Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala, was featured on Scripps News The National Report with Christian Bryant and Chris Nguyen. The interview aired on Friday, November 8, 2024, and delved into the visionary goals of Dream Exchange and the future of public capital markets.

As stated by Mr. Bryant, the Dream Exchange is "meant to lift up small and emerging businesses and investors," allowing Mr. Cecala to explain why the Dream Exchange and the Main Street Growth Act (the "MSGA") is needed to help these businesses. During the interview, Mr. Cecala, explored the future of public capital markets, considering the recent election results, providing insights into how democratizing access to capital will help foster a more accessible market environment which is a bipartisan issue. Central to Mr. Cecala's message is the transformative impact of Dream Exchange's development of a venture exchange. This creation of the venture exchange is designed to aid smaller, early-stage businesses in obtaining the capital necessary for growth, which will become possible with the approval of the Main Street Growth Act. Once enacted, the Main Street Growth Act (H.R. 6623) will open new avenues for small and mid-sized enterprises to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) and access capital, a privilege that was once mainly reserved for larger companies. By highlighting the Main Street Growth Act, Mr. Cecala explained how significant capital formation can drive broad economic expansion, ultimately uplifting entire communities.

"I was thrilled to join The National Report because it is known for spotlighting impactful voices. At Dream Exchange, we aim to empower the public with crucial insights into the intersection of finance, innovation, and the power of our public capital markets. This allowed me to share our future strategic goals and discuss how Dream Exchange is cultivating more equitable growth opportunities for emerging enterprises," said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange has submitted a preliminary draft of its application to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is in the process of responding to comments from the SEC, as well as preparing its operations when it receives approval. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

