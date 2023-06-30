Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala Featured on Marketplace Morning Report, Broadcasted Across All NPR Networks

CHICAGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, was featured on the Marketplace Morning Report, with renowned journalist David Brancaccio. Mr. Cecala's appearance provided a unique opportunity to discuss the mission of Dream Exchange, the first minority-governed and owned stock exchange in the history of the United States.

Marketplace Morning Report, renowned for its insightful analysis and in-depth coverage of business, economics, and finance, reaches millions of listeners across NPR's extensive network. As the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala joins a list of influential figures, industry leaders, and innovators to share his vision for instilling trust, fairness, and humanity in the public capital markets.

"Marketplace Morning Report offers a comprehensive view of the forces shaping our economy and society. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share the inspiring mission of Dream Exchange. We believe that the public capital markets have the power to change lives and reshape the world. As we make our way towards opening the first minority-governed and owned stock exchange, it is important for us to continue connecting with legacy journalists so that the American public is aware that we are here." -said Joe Cecala.

You can catch the replay and the transcript of the interview here.

Mr. Cecala and Dwain Kyles, Director of Dream Exchange, also appeared on the Roland Martin show. You can catch the replay of their appearance here: Roland Martin show.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create access and equality of opportunity for all people in a fair marketplace that instils ethics, integrity, and humanity.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Director of Public Relations and Strategic Partnerships

1-773-914-1182

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Exchange