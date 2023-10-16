Dream Exchange Proudly Sponsors "Start Local, Scale Global: Empowering Minority Owned Businesses for Global Trade" Event with MBDA and USTDA

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)'s "Start Local, Scale Global: Empowering Minority Owned Businesses for Global Trade," forum that took place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the historic Herbert C. Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange at the Start Local Scale Global Conference

The forum featured key stakeholders and policymakers who discussed innovative strategies for the growth and empowerment of minority-owned businesses seeking to enter global markets. Distinguished attendees and speakers included Donald R. Cravins, Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development and Enoh T. Ebong, Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. The forum included panel discussions with representatives who shared their insights on the significance of supporting minority business enterprises (MBEs) and facilitating their expansion onto the global stage, creating transformational financial impacts within local communities.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development Donald R. Cravins, Jr. expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "The Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal Agency dedicated solely to the growth and global competitiveness of minority business enterprises. It is our mission to expand opportunities for minority and underserved businesses both within and outside our borders, which is key to driving economic growth and promoting a more equitable and accessible economy. 'Start Local, Scale Global' is more than a slogan; it is a strategy that can transform the landscape of minority entrepreneurship and open new doors to global trade opportunities ."

Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala also emphasized the company's dedication to supporting minority business enterprises. He stated, "At Dream Exchange, we recognize that empowering minority-owned businesses is not only the right thing to do but also a crucial driver of economic prosperity. At Dream Exchange, we are committed to providing MBEs with the resources and connections they need to succeed locally and expand globally, ultimately transforming communities for the better."

Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC , Dwain Kyles highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "Empowering minority-owned businesses is not just about financial support; it's about providing them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive both locally and globally. Our sponsorship of this event with the MBDA and USTDA reflects our commitment to helping minority entrepreneurs scale their businesses and drive meaningful change within their communities."

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instils ethics, humanity and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Exchange