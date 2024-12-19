Dream Exchange Sponsors Fireside Chat in Chicago for Local Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, recently hosted a fireside chat at the Union League Club in Chicago with the local minority business community. The event took place on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, and featured notable panelists Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC, and Lorri Dotson, a Dream Exchange investor, Founder/CEO of VISION Group Cleaning and President of Fleetwood Cleaning Services of GA Inc.

The central theme of the discussion was how the lack of access to capital for minority-owned businesses, can be overcome by the Main Street Growth Act ("MSGA"), a bill that, once enacted, will allow for the creation of venture exchanges. A venture exchange is a financial marketplace specifically designed for buying and selling securities of small and emerging companies, often in their early stages of development. The fireside chat provided a unique platform for members of the community and business leaders to explore the future of public capital markets and Dream Exchange's mission to create a more accessible financial landscape.

Dwain Kyles emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "We are committed to changing the financial landscape for minority entrepreneurs by creating a system that provides access to capital and resources that were previously out of reach. Fireside chats allow us to connect directly with stakeholders to let them know how Dream Exchange will help facilitate access to capital for business owners."

Lorri Dotson added, "Dream Exchange is not only helping to reshape the current economic landscape in financial markets, but also leading a charge towards greater representation and equity in the business world. It's an honor to be part of this groundbreaking initiative."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, remarked on the event's importance, "Our mission is to connect with the local Chicago business community, particularly those from underrepresented groups. By highlighting the MSGA, we are paving the way for a future where all entrepreneurs have equal access to opportunities and capital."

This fireside chat is part of Dream Exchange's ongoing efforts to engage with diverse communities and foster meaningful discussions about the future of entrepreneurship and financial empowerment.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange has submitted a preliminary draft of its application to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States and is in the process of responding to comments from the SEC, as well as preparing its operations for when it receives approval. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

