Dream Exchange Sponsors Zurich Elite Business School Student

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce its sponsorship of an MBA scholarship for Kenneth Ekefre to attend the Zurich Elite Business School (ZEBS). This scholarship is awarded to extraordinary ZEBS applicants who want to pursue their academic career. Dream Exchange shares ZEBS's commitment to educating the next generation of dreamers about business, finance and technology.

Kenneth Ekefre, Dream Exchange Scholarship Recipient

The scholarship program recognizes applicants who demonstrate courage in pursuing all which is possible, display strength in overcoming challenges and contribute to their environment in an extraordinary way. Applicants are awarded based on academic achievement, community service and financial need.

"I am sincerely honored to have been selected by Dream Exchange as the recipient of the Real-World Skills MBA Scholarship Program at ZEBS. This is a lifeline and a lifetime opportunity for me, as it would enable me to acquire the necessary skills needed to grow in my career and as an entrepreneur to actualize my dreams of being able to inspire and empower people." -Kenneth Ekefre, Scholarship Recipient

"At Zurich Elite Business School, we believe in investing in the next generation of leaders and innovators. Our scholarship program is a testament to this commitment, providing opportunities for students to receive a quality education and reach their full potential. We are proud to partner with Dream Exchange in this mission and empower students to pursue their passions and dreams and make a positive impact in the world." – Adonis Emmanouil Fragkakis, Co-Founder and President of Zurich Elite Business School

"Our work in creating a more accessible stock exchange means nothing if we do not continue to educate future generations of leaders and empower them with the knowledge they need to be successful in life and in business. This program achieves this purpose, and we are honored to contribute." -Joe Cecala, CEO, Dream Exchange

About Zurich School of Business (ZEBS)

Zurich Elite Business School (ZEBS), a world-leading Management Boutique based in Zurich, Switzerland, is committed to provide customized and innovative world-class business education in order to help students achieve excellence in their academic and professional careers and companies to develop and strengthen their most valuable asset: people. Our aim is also to support underrepresented students from many different backgrounds who can't afford common high tuition fees and give them access to top-class MBA programs regardless of their wealth, ethnic origin, race and education status.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is a company currently in the process of preparing its formal application to operate a national market system stock exchange. It will be the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade small-to-mid-sized, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equality of opportunity through a marketplace that instills ethics, integrity, humanity, and access into our financial markets.

