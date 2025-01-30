Dream Exchange Welcomes Latest Investor Navtej Khurana, Advancing the Democratization of Access to Financial Markets

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange proudly announces the addition of Navtej Khuruna as its latest investor. Mr. Khuruna has decades of experience in project management, including quality assurance and engineering.

Mr. Khuruna advises that he is also an investor in commercial real estate and private equity markets. His decision to support Dream Exchange aligns with his vision of fostering financial innovation, enabling growth, and empowering underserved communities.

"In my years of experience managing high-impact initiatives via my professional activities and exploring investment opportunities across industries via my personal activity, I have come to understand the critical importance of creating new pathways for businesses that historically lacked access to vital capital," shared Navtej Khurana. "Dream Exchange embodies the mission of breaking barriers to financial opportunities, and I am honored to support its vision of driving economic growth and providing underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities with a legitimate foothold in public markets."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, expressed his appreciation stating, "We are deeply grateful to have Navtej Khurana among our investor community. Our investors see the importance of expanding access and fairness in public capital markets. Their contributions help us fulfill our mission to create an environment where businesses and communities, often overlooked by traditional systems, can achieve meaningful economic success."

The Dream Exchange has submitted a preliminary draft of its application to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States and is in the process of responding to comments from the SEC, as well as preparing its operations for when it receives approval. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

