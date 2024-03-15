Dream Exchange Welcomes New Investor Louay Mishu, Set to Further Mission as First Minority-Governed Stock Exchange

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is proud to announce that seasoned executive Louay M. Mishu and his wife Jeannie have joined its investor community. Louay's backing marks a defining moment in Dream Exchange's mission to become the first minority-owned company to operate a stock exchange in U.S. history.

Louay M. Mishu received a Bachelor of Engineering degree with a focus in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University. Louay embarked on a diversified career at Procter & Gamble (P&G) that spans over three decades. His roles have covered many responsibilities, from process engineering and line management to senior leadership positions in areas such as warehousing, transportation, and global innovation.

Alongside his professional achievements, he cherishes his role as a proud father. Louay, together with his wife Jeannie, a dedicated second-grade teacher he calls the "bedrock of their family," offers more than just financial backing. They bring a tradition of steadfastness and a commitment to moving society forward. His investment is not just monetary—it is an affirmation of the profound social impact Dream Exchange is poised to have on the investment landscape by promoting diversity and ethical practice within the financial sector.

"As a Chaldean immigrant, the unyielding efforts of my parents to chase the American dream greatly influenced my dedication to familial and community success," said Louay. "Jeannie and I are immensely proud to invest in Dream Exchange. It represents an institution truly capable of changing the world for the better—a change starting with fostering fairness and accessibility in finance."

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange acknowledged the newest addition to their investor community by stating, "The generational pursuit of opportunity that Louay represents is exactly the ethos we embody here at Dream Exchange. His investment comes at a critical time as we fortify our commitment to this cause alongside the tenets of the Main Street Growth Act."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-owned and controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

