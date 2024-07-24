Dream Exchange's Joe Cecala and Dwain Kyles Speak at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange in formation, is thrilled to announce that Dream Exchange's CEO and one of its Directors participated in a fireside chat about access to capital for minority entrepreneurs at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15th, 2024.

Ryan Wilson (Co-Founder of the Gathering Spot), Joe Cecala (Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange), Dwain Kyles (Managing Member of DX Capital LLC)

The Gathering Spot, under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Ryan Wilson, is a private membership club that brings together creatives, entrepreneurs, and socially minded individuals. The club offers a unique space for people to connect, collaborate, and create, fostering an environment of innovation and community.

Joe Cecala, the Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange and Dwain Kyles, a Director of Dream Exchange and son of Reverend Billy Kyles who was with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he passed, emphasized the crucial need for financial reforms to help minority entrepreneurs access the capital necessary for growth.

Mr. Wilson, the CEO of The Gathering Spot, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "We are honored to host Joe Cecala and Dwain Kyles at The Gathering Spot. Their insights on financial equity and entrepreneurship align perfectly with our mission to support and empower our community."

"Speaking at The Gathering Spot allows us to connect directly with the entrepreneurial community. It's crucial to ensure that everyone, especially underrepresented groups, have access to the capital needed to grow their businesses," said Joe Cecala.

Dwain Kyles added, "Financial reforms are the new frontier in civil rights. By expanding access to public capital markets, we are continuing the work of my father and Dr. King in promoting equality and opportunity for all."

The growing bipartisan support for the Main Street Growth Act highlights a collective acknowledgment of the need to prioritize the financial health of America's small businesses, especially those owned by minority entrepreneurs. The Main Street Growth Act aims to create a new category of stock exchanges, known as venture exchanges, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange is at the forefront of championing this initiative.

Don't miss Dream Exchange's upcoming free webinar, Breaking Ground: Dream Exchange's Historic Milestone Accomplishment where we'll explore how, together, we can turn this vision into reality. The webinar is scheduled for July 30th at 4PM EST.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

