Dream Home Network and Big Human Launch LakeHouse.com and a Scalable Design System for a Growing Portfolio of Real Estate Brands

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Home Network has launched the redesigned LakeHouse.com along with its new parent platform, DreamHomeNetwork.com, marking the first phase of a broader digital transformation developed in partnership with Big Human. This collaboration focused on rebuilding the UI and UX across the network, resulting in a unified design system built to scale across Dream Home Network's growing portfolio of niche real estate brands, with additional platforms to follow.

Dream Home Network Inc. is a collection of specialized real estate portals, anchored by its flagship site, LakeHouse.com, which has held strong market authority since 1997 by connecting buyers, sellers, and renters of lake properties across the U.S. and internationally. The network also includes highly targeted platforms such as BeachHouse.com, MountainHomes.com, GolfHomes.com, and BarrierFreeHomes.com. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of premium domains—including HighRiseHomes.com, USALand.com, and CaribbeanWaterfront.com—positioning the network for significant future growth.

Dream Home Network has operated for nearly three decades, connecting buyers to homes defined by the lifestyles they enable—whether waterfront living, golf communities, mountain retreats, or accessible housing. Each platform serves a distinct niche, but many had been running on legacy infrastructure. When new ownership acquired the company, the vision was to modernize the entire ecosystem while preserving the brand recognition and search authority built over decades.

That foundation was originally established by Kirk and Wren Tidwell, whose long-term dedication, care, and passion for the business helped shape Dream Home Network into a trusted name in niche real estate. Their work created the platform on which the company continues to grow today.

To lead the transformation, Dream Home Network partnered with Big Human as its strategic design and product team. "Taking on a brand with this much history is never a small thing. Big Human understood what we'd built and what it meant to our agents and our buyers, and they brought that same care to every decision," said Joseph Carter, owner of Dream Home Network. "We didn't want to lose what made this recognizable—we wanted to build something that could carry it forward."

One System, Many Brands

Rather than designing each platform independently, Big Human developed a unified design system that can be deployed across the entire network. Shared templates and a cohesive visual language allow each brand to maintain its identity while operating from the same scalable foundation.

"Where the platforms differ in meaningful ways, the system flexes to accommodate them. Where they don't, everything stays consistent," said John Kim, Director of Design at Big Human. "That's what makes it scalable."

The new system extends beyond digital, with branding designed to translate seamlessly across web, print, merchandise, and outdoor placements.

Big Human also reimagined the browsing and search experience. Dream Home Network users don't search like traditional homebuyers—they often begin with a specific lake, community, or lifestyle in mind. The redesigned experience reflects this behavior, prioritizing location- and lifestyle-driven discovery over conventional filters.

The agent-facing portal was also rebuilt to better support real estate professionals. Dream Home Network provides agents with featured placement across its platforms, and the updated system delivers a more streamlined experience, improved mobile performance, and enhanced profile pages agents can use directly with their clients.

"We were working with a brand that had decades of equity—real recognition, real search authority, and real loyalty," said Steve Spurgat, Managing Partner at Big Human. "The goal wasn't to reinvent it. It was to build a system that matches what it has become and can scale into the future."

The launch of LakeHouse.com and DreamHomeNetwork.com represents the beginning of a new chapter for Dream Home Network, with additional platforms across the portfolio set to roll out in the coming phases.

About Dream Home Network

Dream Home Network is a collection of niche real estate platforms connecting buyers to lifestyle-driven properties across the United States and internationally. Its brands—including LakeHouse.com, BeachHouse.com, MountainHomes.com, GolfHomes.com, and BarrierFreeHomes.com—serve buyers searching for homes defined by where they are and the lifestyles they support. With decades of brand recognition and search authority, Dream Home Network partners with real estate professionals nationwide to connect buyers with the right properties.

About Big Human

Big Human is a digital product and growth agency that partners with ambitious organizations to design, build, and scale platforms that drive long-term impact. Working at the intersection of strategy, design, technology, and growth, Big Human helps companies translate complex ideas into clear, effective digital systems.

The agency's work spans platform strategy, branding, UX/UI design, development, content, SEO/AEO, and growth marketing. Big Human has partnered with organizations across education, media, culture, commerce, and emerging technology to launch and evolve platforms that support business growth and audience engagement.

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Kelley Louise

Director of Marketing, Big Human

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SOURCE Big Human