Dream of Playing Soccer and Being Scouted By Top European Clubs?

International Soccer Academy Hosts 5-Day Elite Youth Soccer Player ID & Trials in Spain with Bundesliga and La Liga Scouts

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy announced today its Soccer Player Identification & Trials in Spain, providing a world-class platform for elite youth soccer players born in 2010 or older. Held at La Liga 2's Cadiz CF SportCity, in the perfect weather of Southern Spain, the 5-day soccer trials will be held from January 3 to January 7, 2025. This can be a once-in-a-lifetime chance for soccer dreams to come true.

Do you want to be a professional soccer player? Looking For The Top Youth Soccer Players Who Dream of Playing in Europe Post this Do you want to be a professional soccer player? Looking For The Top Youth Soccer Players for International Soccer Academy Player ID & Trials

Elite soccer players participating in the prestigious International Soccer Academy Soccer Player ID & Trials will train and compete in front of scouts from over 15 European professional soccer clubs, including FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Köln, Hertha BSC and Cadiz CF.

International Soccer Academy has provided a pathway for its elite youth soccer players to sign contracts to play soccer in Europe ever since 2020.

Last year, after an exciting season playing on academy teams integrated in Germany at Hertha BSC and FC Schalke 04 and in Spain at Cadiz CF, a record-breaking number of American youth soccer players went on trials at European clubs with a total of 34 player contracts signed to date.

The Player ID & Trials is designed to provide the ideal environment for European clubs and agencies to observe and evaluate rising talent, while offering players the opportunity to find teams that match their skill level and aspirations. The camp also provides an opportunity for elite players to discover what being on the roster of one of International Soccer Academy's nine month intensive integrated academy team is like.

Diane Scavuzzo, co-founder of International Soccer Academy says, "Youth soccer players will be seen by top European scouts and showcase their abilities to clubs who are actively looking for talented youth soccer players."

The Trial Camp is open to any talented player born in 2010 and older and includes two days of preparation training and three days of scouting.

The Player ID & Trial 5 day program includes trainng and preparation for being successful at a trial with a series of field sessions, Q&As and mental strength training — under the supervision of UEFA Pro Licensed coaches."Our goal is to give young American players the platform and exposure they deserve to take the next big step in their soccer careers," said Eddie Loewen, co-founder of International Soccer Academy.

Continuing to experience significant year-over-year growth of its 9-month residential academy program embedded in professional clubs, International Soccer Academy works with FC Bayern Munich, one of the biggest soccer clubs in world football and the most successful club in Germany. In addition, International Soccer Academy is partnered with Hertha BSC, a powerhouse in Berlin, the German capital as well as La Liga 2's Cadiz CF. New partnerships with Bundesliga clubs are expected to be announced.

International Soccer Academy identifies talented youth soccer players for an academy team integrated into the professional European football environment. Each academy team follows the methodology of the pro club and the coaching staff is dedicated to just one team of players.

Recognized on both sides of the Atlantic for identifying and developing top youth soccer talent, International Soccer Academy has organized nearly 150 trials for their players which allowed dedicated American soccer players to play in Europe. For example, Oliver Reece from Maryland signed with U19 Bundesliga's SV Meppen and is currently the starting keeper. George Acurero from Utah has had a fantastic start to the season at U19 Bundesliga's Rot-Weiss Essen. Pennsylvania-born El Salvador National Team Player Francis Castillo (Philadelphia Union/UPSL and FC Delco) signed a contract with Cádiz CF U23s.

International Soccer Academy players have trialed at Clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Schalke 04, Hamburg SV, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Hertha BSC, 1. FC Köln, FC Union, Arminia Bielefeld, SC Paderborn, FC Kaiserslautern, MSV Duisburg, SC Verl, SV 07 Elversberg, Hallescher FC, Cadix CF, & RCD Mallorca to name a few.

International Soccer Academy youth soccer players are from all across North America and played for MLS, MLS Next, ECNL and top regional leagues. International Soccer Academy alumni have played at MLS Academies including Sporting Kansas City Minnesota United, DC United, Real Salt Lake and the Philadelphia Union.

Additional former players from last season who have secured a contract to play in Europe include: Jacob Stauber (Culver City CF - California), Ichiro Koyama (SpVgg Weiden- Virginia), Josiah John (FA Euro NY - New York), York Knipprath (LA Surf SC - California), Rawley Ford (Barca Residency Academy - Utah), Hugh Eaton (Strikers FC Irvine - California), Santiago Munevar (San Diego Surf SC - California), Angelo Marino (Shattuck-St.Mary's - Minnesota), Siddharth Rai (Seacoast United Soccer New England - New Hampshire), Evan Merideth (Strikers FC Irvine - California), Brandon Gjikani (Real Arizona FC - Arizona) and Baeden Marott (Brooke House College FA - Colorado). Other alumni for the top rated residential soccer program who also signed contracts include Creighton Braun, JoeJoe Richardson, Michael Scavuzzo, Ty Walker, Jake Lazarus, Colin McGinnity, and Caleb Simmons.

For more information or to register for the January Player Identification & Trials showcase, visit www.internationalsocceracademy.com/showcase or contact [email protected]

