USMNT Stars Gio Reyna and Joe Scally Mentor International Soccer Academy Players at Borussia Mönchengladbach

Reyna and Scally spoke candidly about their paths from American youth soccer to professional life in Germany as teenagers, emphasizing maturity, consistency, and the daily standards that separate prospects from pros.

"I wish something like this existed when I was younger," said Reyna. "Being exposed to Europe at this age gives players opportunities that can change their careers. The talent level here is high — that's why it's great that you get to live here and experience a different football culture. I definitely recommend more kids in America try to do something like this."

Scally shared the influences behind his development and the value of studying elite players.

"I always looked up to Kyle Walker," Scally said. "We're both right backs, and he's extremely athletic. That's a big part of my game too, so I try to mimic the little things he does."

When asked what separated them from others growing up, Scally pointed to seeking harder competition early:

"We started playing two years up. It forced us to think quicker, play smarter, and learn the game in a different way. We weren't always the biggest, so we had to be sharper in our decisions. That helped us a lot."

Reyna added:

"We were both really competitive and hungry. We never got tired of playing, training, watching games. That competitiveness gives you an edge — and it's great that you guys also get to compete against older teams here."

ISA players also asked about extra training and staying grounded while pursuing a pro dream abroad… Reyna emphasized steady habits over intensity, while Scally stressed balance, family, and staying mentally sharp through a long season.

Fall 2025 Results Reinforce International Soccer Academy's Leadership in Europe

54 trials and seven offers in Fall 2025… 270+ trials and 65+ offers since ISA's European launch.

The session with Gio Reyna and Joe Scally capped a semester of measurable professional outcomes for ISA soccer players on the Borussia Mönchengladbach Integrated Academy Team and the Premier Pro Pathway Program. ISA's Fall 2025 semester concludes December 13, 2025.

Since September, ISA teams played 26 high-level matches against top European opposition, including multiple U19 Bundesliga clubs such as Union Berlin, Energie Cottbus, 1. FC Köln, and Viktoria Berlin — a schedule designed to mirror the demands faced by Europe's leading academies.

That environment translated directly into pro opportunities. ISA organized 54 trials with European clubs, including U19 Bundesliga academies, resulting in seven contract offers spanning U19 Bundesliga sides and German 5th-division clubs such as FSV Optik Rathenow. Since launching its European programs, ISA has now arranged more than 270 professional and academy trials in Europe for North American players, generating over 65 contract offers across Bundesliga academy levels and the German semi-pro pyramid. The volume and quality of these trials underscore growing trust from European clubs in ISA-developed players.

ISA Talent Identification Underway at 2025 MLS NEXT Fest in Arizona

As ISA opens recruitment for the 2026/27 season in Europe, the Academy's technical leadership is actively identifying the next group of U.S. players suited for its European pro-development model.

Co-Founder Eddie Loewen, Premier Pro Pathway Director Francis Kioyo, and Borussia Mönchengladbach Assistant Coach Michael Scavuzzo are currently attending the 2025 MLS NEXT Fest in Arizona — a major youth soccer scouting and talent identification event running December 4–15, 2025, featuring more than 1,000 teams from across North America. ISA staff are evaluating matches and meeting families on site to scout elite MLS NEXT prospects for upcoming Integrated Academy and Pro Pathway intakes.

Quotes from ISA Leadership and Technical Staff

Eddie Loewen, Co-Founder:

"The results show the strength of our model. Fifty-four trials and seven contract offers in one semester is extraordinary — and it reflects the trust European clubs now place in International Soccer Academy talent."

Diane Scavuzzo, Co-Founder:

"Our momentum this semester has been reflected on the field and in growing interest from players, families, and clubs following our updates. With more than 1.5 million impressions across our social platforms, it's encouraging to see ISA's impact across the broader youth soccer community."

Francis Kioyo, Program Director, Premier Pro Pathway:

"Many of our players are close to signing professional or semi-pro contracts. Their performances in matches and trials demonstrate the success of their development in our program."

Jens Bäumer, Head Coach, Borussia Mönchengladbach Integrated Team (2024–25 U17 Bundesliga Champion):

"These players have made great progress and have demonstrated a real eagerness to take their game to the next level. Their development is visible in their game."

Michael Scavuzzo, Borussia Mönchengladbach Assistant Coach:

"Our teams faced challenging opponents all semester, including U19 Bundesliga teams, and our players showed clear development. We're proud to offer a true professional training environment, and the number of trials organized proves the strength of our pro pathway."

Recruitment Now Open for January 2026

International Soccer Academy is now accepting applications for January 2026. Evaluations will take place at the Miami Pro Combine (January 9–11, 2026) or via online highlight submissions for players seeking soccer trials in Europe and a pathway into professional environments abroad.

For more information, visit: www.internationalsocceracademy.com

About International Soccer Academy (ISA)

International Soccer Academy provides a professional-standard soccer academy in Germany and Spain for elite North American players seeking a real pathway into European academies, Bundesliga environments, and pro/semi-pro opportunities. Through integrated club partnerships, full-time training, competitive match schedules, and direct trial placement, ISA helps players accelerate their development on and off the field while living a high-performance football lifestyle abroad.

