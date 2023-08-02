Dream Vacations Lights Up Times Square, Bringing Unforgettable Travel Experiences to the Heart of the City

Dream Vacations billboard featured in NYC's Times Square through August 20th

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel agency franchise Dream Vacations is illuminating New York City as its vibrant digital billboard shines bright in the heart of Times Square at 43rd St. & Broadway. Standing more than seven stories tall, this iconic LED display has become the talk of the town, garnering attention from the bustling traffic in the city that never sleeps for a chance to win a dream vacation.

Dream Vacations digital billboard in the heart of Times Square at 43rd St. & Broadway.

From July 31st to August 20th, Dream Vacations' captivating 15-second ad will grace the Nasdaq digital billboard, rotating every two minutes alongside other esteemed advertisers. Operating for 18 hours a day on weekdays and 20 hours a day on weekends, the billboard offers a prime opportunity to generate leads, enhance brand awareness by delivering 18 million impressions through this placement, and emphasize the unparalleled value of a travel advisor. To enter the contest, passerby can scan the giant QR code or visit www.DreamVacations.com/NYC for a chance to win the Dream Vacations sweepstakes.

"We are thrilled to make a splash in the big apple with our Times Square digital billboard," said Alicia Linden, vice president of consumer and recruitment marketing for Dream Vacations. "It's the perfect moment for us because we're seeing a surge in vacations being booked and the prominent display raises awareness of the incredible value a travel advisor offers."

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Dream Vacations is inviting travelers to explore exclusive offers during the "Splash into Cash" sale. From now until August 15th, customers can cash in on incredible savings for their next cruise, resort stay, tour, or villa vacation. The billboard and promotion coincided with an in-street activation event near Bryant Park where some of the network's top selling agents and headquarter's staff interacted with foot traffic and gave out some free Dream Vacations branded merchandise.

"As a Dream Vacations franchisee, seeing our brand shine in Times Square is awe-inspiring," said Aggie Batista, a Dream Vacations franchise owner from Rockaway Park, NY. "It reaffirmed the impact we have as travel advisors and drives me to continue to create everlasting memories for my clients."

For more information on owning a Dream Vacations travel franchise, please visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com or call 888-249-8235.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

