DreamBig Announces world leading 800G AI-SuperNIC chip (Mercury) with Fully HW Offloaded RoCE v2 + UEC RDMA Engine

Mercury delivers 800Gbps bandwidth connectivity for any AI chipset with industry leading throughput of 800Mpps while minimizing power consumption, latency, and area. It features a hardened RDMA engine with programmable congestion control for RoCE v2 and UEC standards, making it an ideal solution for AI and HPC applications. When integrated as a chiplet compatible component with previously announced DreamBig Mars Chiplet Platform, the solution can scale to 12.8Tbps RDMA throughput.

DreamBig Mercury chip features a hardware accelerated RDMA engine that supports existing RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) v2 and new UEC (Ultra Ethernet Consortium) standards, delivering best-in-class bandwidth (800Gbps) and throughput (800Mpps) with lowest power, ultra low latency, and smallest area.

Mercury is designed with fully programmable Congestion Control to adapt to any data center and provides the following critical functions for AI applications

Multi-pathing and packet spraying





Out-of-order packet placement with in-order message delivery





Programmable congestion control for RoCE v2 and UEC algorithms





Advanced packet trimming and telemetry congestion notifications





Support for selective retransmission

Mercury provides UEC-compliant software drivers enabling GPU-to-GPU communication with exceptional throughput and minimal latency.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary that the team we have assembled at DreamBig has been developing RDMA together, from Infiniband to iWARP to RoCE, and now UEC. All that experience has gone into re-architecting RDMA from the ground up for the AI era," said Steve Majors, SVP of Engineering at DreamBig Semiconductor. "With the efficiency of full HW RDMA offload, innovative layering to adapt to evolving Ethernet transport modes and congestion control methods, and unparalleld performance scaling from 800Gbps to 12.8Tbps, DreamBig is setting the bar for the next several generations of AI networking."

As a groundbreaking monolithic chip, Mercury redefines 800Gbps discrete networking for TPUs/GPUs, combining unmatched performance, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to meet the demands of next-generation AI platforms. As a chiplet compatible component, Mercury provides unparalleled scaling of upto 12.8Tbps integrated networking for AI SuperChips.

Limited samples of Mercury platform will be provided in Q4 2025 to committed customers.

To learn more, come visit DreamBig technology solution demo January 7-10 at CES 2025 - The Most Powerful Tech Event in the World in the Venetian Bellini Suite #2002, Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DreamBig Semiconductor

DreamBig, founded in 2019, is developing a disruptive and world leading chiplet platform that enables customers to develop the next generation of responsible, affordable, scalable, and composable semiconductor chiplet solutions for the AI revolution and digital world. The company specializes in high performance applications used for Large Language Model (LLM), Generative AI, Datacenter, Edge, and Automotive markets.

DreamBig provides the industry's most advanced Chiplet Hub to scale up processor, accelerator, and networking Chiplets.

