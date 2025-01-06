DreamBig Semiconductor Announces Partnership with Samsung Foundry to Launch Chiplets for World Leading MARS Chiplet Platform on 4nm FinFET Process Technology Featuring 3D HBM Integration to Solve Scale-up and Scale-out Limitations of AI for the Masses

DreamBig's open MARS Chiplet Platform with world leading Chiplet Hub™ for scale-up and Networking IO Chiplets for scale-out enables customers to compose the most advanced AI solutions with UCIe/BoW compliant chiplets leveraging Samsung Foundry SF4X process technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamBig empowers customers to forge the future of AI, datacenter, edge, storage, and automotive solutions by developing application specific processor/accelerator chiplets and composing products by adding the chiplets to MARS Chiplet Platform with world leading Chiplet Hub™ for scale-up and Networking IO Chiplets for scale-out.

DreamBig is the original pioneer of 3D HBM stacking on the Chiplet Hub™ improving performance and efficiency for systems that are memory dominated such as AI inference and training. 3D integrated HBM stacked on the Chiplet Hub™ is part of a composable memory hierarchy with SRAM, HBM, chiplet connected DDR, chiplet connected CXL memory expansion, and chiplet connected PCIe SSD storage. The Chiplet Hub™ memory hierarchy is accelerated by integration of a highly differentiated and fully associative hardware managed Final Level Cache (from FLC Technology Group). DreamBig is partnering with Samsung Foundry to bring the innovative Chiplet Hub™ and Networking IO Chiplets to market for MARS Chiplet Platform. This collaboration leverages Samsung Foundry's proven broad expertise and its combined technology leadership, including the state-of-the-art SF4X FinFET process, a robust ecosystem partnership for 3D chip-on-wafer stacking advanced packaging, and HBM memory synergy.

"DreamBig is disrupting the industry with the leading open chiplet solution for AI. The differentiated technology integrated in the Chiplet Hub™ serves the most demanding AI, datacenter, edge, storage, and automotive use cases. The Chiplet Hub™ base die implemented with advanced capabilities of Samsung Foundry SF4X process and 3D manufacturing provides the best performance and latency while achieving low power required for 3D integration of HBM that has eluded the industry," stated Sohail Syed, Co-founder and CEO of DreamBig. "DreamBig MARS Chiplet Platform combining Chiplet Hub™ with 3D HBM, Networking IO Chiplets, customer AI processor/accelerator chiplets, and leveraging Silicon Box Advanced Panel Level Packaging enables unparalleled scale-up and scale-out solutions so customers can achieve the highest levels of performance and energy efficiency at lowest cost and fastest time-to-market."

"Next-generation AI applications and chiplet-based system designs are converging, and DreamBig's MARS Chiplet Platform is well-positioned to deliver chiplet-based AI solutions with 3D HBM integration," said Mijung Noh, vice president and the head of Foundry Business Development 1 Team at Samsung Electronics. "We are thrilled to partner with DreamBig on our SF4X process technology with a full array of design enablement for chiplet-based architectures. This successful collaboration leverages Samsung's solution with optimized silicon technology, memory, and advanced packaging."

About DreamBig

Founded in 2019, DreamBig is developing a cutting-edge chiplet platform that drives the next wave of affordable, scalable, and modular semiconductor solutions for the AI era and beyond. The company's specialties include applications in Large Language Models (LLMs), Generative AI, Data Centers, Edge computing, and Automotive sectors. DreamBig is renowned for providing the most advanced Chiplet Hub™, facilitating the scaling of processor, accelerator, and networking chiplets.

