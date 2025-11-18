World's First AquaRoll™ Mopping System Recognized for Outstanding Design and Engineering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , today announced its Aqua10 Ultra Roller Robot Vacuum has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree. Chosen amongst a record number of submissions — over 3,600, the announcement comes ahead of CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, happening Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Robot Vacuum Named CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree

The world-renowned CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 tech product categories. Those with the highest score in each category receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions.

"This highly competitive CES Innovation Awards recognition further reinforces our mission to create products that give customers more time for what matters most," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "The Aqua10 Ultra Roller delivers on that promise through innovations such as its revolutionary AquaRoll™ mopping system that continuously cleans with fresh water, combined with advanced navigation and obstacle-crossing capabilities for truly hands-free, hygienic cleaning."

The Aqua10 Ultra Roller Robot Vacuum represents a breakthrough in autonomous home cleaning as the world's first robot vacuum featuring a curved protective cover, the AutoSeal roller guard (utility model patent granted in China (Patent No. ZL20242 0095964.8). The robot vacuum delivers 30,000Pa Vormax™ suction power and features FluffRoll™ technology—a counter-rotating brush placed behind the roller that spins in the opposite direction to lift fibers and enhance cleaning performance on floor seams.

Advanced navigation comes through the OmniSight™ 2.0 system, which combines dual 160° wide-angle, high-resolution cameras with a 360° retractable LDS sensor for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance of over 240 objects. The ProLeap™ system with retractable legs allows the robot to climb obstacles up to 3.15 inches, while the low-profile design at 3.86 inches enables cleaning under low furniture.

For carpet protection, the AutoSeal™ roller guard automatically closes over the roller when carpet is detected, preventing moisture while the chassis lifts to 0.55 inches. The robot vacuum features SideReach™ technology with an extendable side brush and MopExtend™ capability, allowing the roller mop to extend 1.57 inches to thoroughly clean edges and corners.

The all-in-one base station provides comprehensive automated maintenance, washing the mop roller with 212°F hot water through the ThermoHub™ system, drying with heated air, auto-emptying debris for up to 100 days, and drying the dust bag with heated air. The station includes a dirty water sensor to monitor maintenance needs.

The CES Innovation Awards class of 2026 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January ahead of CES 2026 – where innovators show up. During the show, don't miss the CES Innovation Awards Showcase on-site at the Venetian Expo to view some of the winning products.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com .

