Dreame Continues to Make Cleaning More Effective and Easy With the New H14 Wet and Dry Vac

The new H14 combines smart cleaning technology with industry-leading suction, and 180-degree lie-flat reach, to create an enjoyable and thorough cleaning experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative home appliances, announced the rollout of its latest state-of-the-art smart vacuum—the H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum. Household chores are more effortless than ever with the H14's 180-degree, lie-flat reach for precision cleaning under the lowest beds, sofas, and cabinets and edge-to-edge cleaning with industry-leading suction power. The H14 features smart dirt detection with automatic suction adjustment, as well as upgraded modes for hot air drying — five-minute flash drying and one-hour quiet drying.

"Dreame continues to innovate and surpass our customers' cleaning needs with the H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum featuring proprietary smart features and industry-leading suction," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "Dreame's smart vacuums and mops are consistently rated among the most efficient, best performing of their kind thanks to novel features such as intelligent suction adjustment and LED display with voice prompts. Our customers can get a deeper, more pristine clean thanks to features specifically designed with convenience, comfort, and quality in mind."

Smart, Thorough Cleaning

The H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum's smart sensor automatically adapts its suction power to accommodate a full spectrum of messes; from wet to dry and heavy to light, the H14 delivers stellar cleaning results while maximizing energy efficiency. Its LED display and intuitive voice prompts make deep cleaning your home's darkest corners easy and convenient.

The H14's innovative vacuum brush is equipped with a comb-toothed scraper that digs deep to squeeze dirty liquid and extract waste, even removing challenging hair tangles, to keep the brush (and your hands) clean. Additionally, the Dual Rotation Self-Cleaning feature uses a comb-toothed scraper to squeeze out dirty water as well as reduce hair entanglement with its dual rotation self-cleaning — rotating clockwise and counterclockwise, similar to hand washing.

After cleaning, simply place the H14 in its smart charging base to automatically sanitize it with a 140-degree bath, turbo spin cycle, and two hot air drying modes — five-minute fast drying and one-hour quiet drying.

Proprietary Features for Powerful Suction and Versatile Cleaning

The H14's biomimetic design seamlessly hugs floors and baseboards with a 180-degree, lie-flat handle. Its proprietary rear omni-wheel provides remarkable mobility, while its dynamic dirt detector automatically senses mess levels and adjusts the H14's water and power flow for unsurpassed cleaning efficiency.

The H14's built-in liquid separation motor ensures a deep clean, even entirely horizontally, by preventing used water from flowing back into the tank. With an impressive 18,000Pa suction that annihilates messes and a brush that spins at 520 RPM, fueled by a 14,000 RPM proprietary motor, the H14 ensures a thorough, streak-free clean.

Innovative Features for a Cleaner Home

Conquering your home's most stubborn cleaning challenges is just a few taps away with Dreame's Dreamehome app, which gives you personalized control over the H14's many novel features including:

180° Lie-Flat Reach

Liquid Separation Motor

Powerful Vacuum, Versatile Cleaning

Edge-to-Edge Cleaning on Both Sides

140-degree Brush Wash

Two Modes of Hot Air Drying

Dual Rotation Self-Cleaning

35-minute Seamless Cleaning

Solid-Liquid Waste Separation

GlideWheel™ Power System

Distinct Resilient Scraper

Power System Smart Suction Adjustment

LED-Lit Brush Head

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum is now available for $599.99 on Amazon and Dreame's official website. An extra 20% discount is applicable when using the code DreameH14USA at checkout, valid until June 14, reducing the final price to $479.99.

